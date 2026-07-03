Phosgene Market Growth Fueled by Rising Demand from Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industries

Phosgene Market Rising Demand

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading regional market in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of global revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global phosgene market is expected to witness steady growth, driven by its extensive use across the chemical, pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and metal processing industries. Increasing demand for phosgene in the extraction of metals such as platinum, plutonium, uranium, and niobium, along with its application in producing specialty chemicals including beryllium chloride, aluminum chloride, and boron trichloride, continues to support market expansion. Rising pharmaceutical production, growing R&D investments, and increasing demand for advanced treatment solutions are further contributing to market growth.According to Allied Market Research, the global phosgene market was valued at $39.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $65.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2022–2031).𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14236 Market Drivers:- Rising demand for phosgene in metal extraction processes.- Growing production of specialty chemical intermediates.- Expansion of the pharmaceutical industry and increased research activities.- Increasing demand for agrochemicals, including pesticides and herbicides, to support global food security.- Widespread use of phosgene in manufacturing polycarbonates and isocyanates.Market Challenges:- Despite its industrial importance, phosgene is highly toxic. Exposure can lead to severe health effects such as eye irritation, throat burning, coughing, breathing difficulties, chest pain, vomiting, and pulmonary complications. Stringent environmental and occupational safety regulations associated with handling phosgene may restrain market growth.Segment Analysis:-By Derivative:- Isocyanates dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global market share.- The segment is expected to maintain its leadership while registering the fastest CAGR of 5.6% through 2031, supported by increasing demand for polyurethane products across construction, automotive, and consumer goods industries.By Application:- The Polycarbonates segment held the largest market share in 2021, contributing nearly two-fifths of total revenue.- It is also anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, driven by rising applications in electronics, automotive components, medical devices, and construction materials.Regional Insights:- Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading regional market in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of global revenue. The region is expected to retain its dominant position through 2031 while registering the fastest CAGR of 5.7%, supported by rapid industrialization, expanding chemical manufacturing, increasing pharmaceutical production, and growing agricultural activities. Europe and LAMEA also represent significant regional markets with steady growth prospects.Key Market Players:-Major companies operating in the global phosgene market include:- BASF SE- Dow- Covestro AG- VanDeMark Chemical Inc.- Vertellus- Synthesia, a.s.- Atul Ltd.- Paushak Ltd.- Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd.- Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (GNFC)- UPL Limited- Shandong Tianan Chemicals Co., Ltd.- ALTIVIAThese companies continue to focus on capacity expansion, technological advancements, strategic collaborations, and product𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/phosgene-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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