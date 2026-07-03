BinaryWorks Heads to eduWeb Summit 2026 to Help Universities Win on Student Recruitment and Retention Through AI

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CEO Sathish Kumar M and Higher Ed Strategist Shawn Post will be at Booth 29 in Orlando this July, offering a free AI Visibility Audit for institutions ready to close the gap between where students search and where universities show upBinaryWorks, a digital and AI growth partner for higher education, will attend eduWeb Summit 2026 in Orlando, Florida, from July 14-16, 2026. CEO Sathish Kumar M and Higher Ed Strategist Shawn Post will be there to work directly with university marketing, enrollment, and student success teams on a question most institutions are still wrestling with: how AI can bring more students in, and keep them from leaving.eduWeb Summit draws marketing directors, web strategists, and enrollment leaders from colleges and universities nationwide. It is one of the few conferences that puts the people responsible for student recruitment and digital experience in the same room, making it a natural fit for the conversations BinaryWorks is there to have.The recruitment challenge in higher education has changed fundamentally over the past two years. Students are no longer starting their college search on a university website. They are asking AI. ChatGPT, Google's AI Overviews, and Perplexity are now part of how a high school junior decides which schools to even consider. If a university does not show up in those answers, it is not in the conversation. Most institutions have not addressed this yet, and those that have are seeing a real difference in their reach among prospective students. That is where AI visibility comes in, and it is one of the core areas that BinaryWorks will focus on at the event.The other side of the equation is what happens after a student enrolls. Dropout and stop-out are real, persistent problems across higher education. Universities often do not see the warning signs until a student has already disengaged. AI changes that. Used well, it can surface early indicators of risk, help advisors prioritize who needs outreach, and personalize the kind of support that keeps students on track. BinaryWorks works with institutions on both sides of this, building the AI infrastructure and digital systems that support students from initial inquiry through graduation.At Booth 29, Sathish Kumar M and Shawn Post will be available for direct conversations on AI strategy, AI visibility, and student success initiatives. Institutions at the event can also sign up for a complimentary AI Visibility Audit, a focused review of how a university currently appears across AI-powered search platforms and where gaps in visibility are quietly reducing prospective student reach.“Most universities are still thinking about AI as something they will get to eventually,” said Sathish Kumar M, CEO of BinaryWorks. “But students are already using it to decide where to apply. A university that is not showing up in AI search results is losing prospective students it does not even know it is losing. The same is true on the retention side; the data to predict which students are at risk usually already exists inside these institutions. AI just makes it possible to act on it in time. That is what we are focused on at eduWeb.”BinaryWorks partners with higher education institutions on AI strategy, AI visibility, student engagement automation, personalization, conversion optimization, and web development across platforms, including Drupal, WordPress, and Adobe Experience Manager. The company has a 98% client satisfaction rate and has helped clients achieve an average 40% improvement in digital performance and a 35% increase in conversion rates.University marketing, enrollment, and student success professionals attending eduWeb Summit 2026 are encouraged to stop by Booth 29. Institutions interested in the complimentary AI Visibility Audit can schedule time with the BinaryWorks team at the event.More information on BinaryWorks' participation at eduWeb Summit 2026 is available at: https://www.thebinaryworks.com/webinar/eduweb-summit-2026/

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