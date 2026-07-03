Sodium Chlorite Industry Analysis: Market Growth Fueled by Textile and Water Treatment Applications

Sodium Chlorite Market Growing Demand

Growing utilization of sodium chlorite as a disinfectant and bleaching agent remains a key factor propelling market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global sodium chlorite market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising demand for effective disinfectants and bleaching agents across industries. Increasing adoption in water treatment, textile processing, and paper manufacturing continues to support market expansion.According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global sodium chlorite market was valued at $236.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $376.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a comprehensive assessment of market dynamics, growth drivers, emerging trends, competitive landscape, and future opportunities.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14264 Market Drivers and Opportunities:Growing utilization of sodium chlorite as a disinfectant and bleaching agent remains a key factor propelling market growth. Its expanding application in textile processing, paper production, and municipal water treatment is further strengthening demand worldwide. However, environmental and health concerns associated with sodium chlorite usage may limit market expansion to some extent. At the same time, increasing investments in the textile industry and rising demand for high-performance bleaching solutions are expected to create attractive growth opportunities over the forecast period.Market Segmentation:-By Application:- Disinfectants accounted for the largest market share in 2020, representing nearly three-fifths of the global market, and are expected to maintain their leading position throughout the forecast period.- Bleaching agents are projected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 5.3% between 2021 and 2030, supported by rising demand from textile and paper industries.By End Use:- Water treatment emerged as the largest end-use segment in 2020, contributing more than half of the global market revenue, owing to increasing focus on clean and safe water supplies.- Textiles are expected to be the fastest-growing end-use segment, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, driven by increasing fabric production and bleaching requirements.Regional Insights:- The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global sodium chlorite market in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of total revenue. The region is also forecast to record the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 5.3% through 2030, fueled by rapid industrialization, expanding textile manufacturing, and growing investments in water treatment infrastructure.- North America remained the second-largest regional market, while Europe and LAMEA continue to present significant growth opportunities supported by industrial development and increasing environmental awareness.Leading Market Participants:-Major companies operating in the global sodium chlorite market include:- Carlit Holdings Co., Ltd.- BioE- Shandong Gaomi Gaoyuan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.- Osaka Soda Co., Ltd.- Dongying Shengya Chemical Co., Ltd.- Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd.- Shree Chlorates Pvt. Ltd.- Occidental Petroleum Corporation- Chemzest- Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.These companies are focusing on capacity expansion, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and regional market expansion to strengthen their competitive position and meet the growing global demand for sodium chlorite.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sodium-chlorite-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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