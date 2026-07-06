OneLaser XRF

Discover how creators and small businesses are scaling their operations with the OneLaser XRF, a machine praised for its speed, precision, and reliable support.

The XRF's engravings come out crisp and its cuts are precise with no char marks.” — Colby Sechelski

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneLaser, a USA-based company of advanced laser engraving and cutting machines, today shared a roundup of customer feedback on its XRF, an RF Laser Engraver and Desktop Laser Engraver/Cutter, one year after the machine's release. From leather goods makers to acrylic artists to full-time engraving businesses, users describe the XRF as a turning point for their shops — citing dramatic gains in speed, engraving detail, and day-to-day reliability.The XRF pairs a 38W RF metal laser tube with true 3G acceleration (29,430 mm/s²) and engraving speeds up to 1200 mm/s, positioning it as one of the fastest desktop laser engravers in its class. For small business owners who depend on turnaround time to stay competitive, that speed has translated directly into more finished orders per day.Business owners consistently point to the jump in throughput as the XRF's biggest advantage. Jason Olsen of Iron Horse Trading Co. said the machine runs roughly four times faster than his previous diode laser while engraving leather hat patches, producing darker, more defined results in the process. Wendel Charlton reported similar gains, noting the XRF outpaced his prior laser's 600 mm/s engraving speed while matching the cutting power of a 60-watt machine. McKael Stapel, who uses the XRF for leather patches, called it two to three times faster than his larger laser, with detail he wasn't able to achieve before.The RF metal tube's smaller, more concentrated beam is also earning praise for precision work. Rise N Grind Workshop, which runs both the Hydra 9 and XRF, described the RF tube's detail as unmatched compared to CO2-only machines, crediting it with opening up new products the shop couldn't previously produce. Colby Sechelski, who runs a full-time engraving business, said the XRF's engravings come out crisp and its cuts are precise with no char marks — enough to convince him to add a Hydra 9 to his lineup as well.Not every setup has been friction-free. One longtime user, David F, shared a detailed account of adjusting his lens positioning to solve debris buildup while engraving two-tone acrylic, ultimately calling the results flawless once dialed in. OneLaser has pointed to feedback like this as part of why it continues investing in instructional resources and setup guidance for newer users.Beyond raw speed, owners describe the XRF as a machine built to hold up under regular use. DonInCanada, who upgraded from a diode laser, called the XRF repeatable, accurate, and solid enough to feel like commercial-grade equipment, adding that domestic support made troubleshooting faster than with overseas competitors. Frank Hanus praised the build quality and said OneLaser's team had kept him informed about upcoming instructional content and support updates. David Kinney, engraving for the first time on the XRF, described a learning curve but said the OneLaser team helped him work through it.Several reviewers said OneLaser's US-based technical support made the difference between losing production time and getting back to work quickly. Joe F described a one-on-one session with the support team that helped him diagnose setup issues and get more out of his machine's configuration. Nate said a support walkthrough on alignment and optics resolved a power issue he'd been experiencing. Kaydee, a beginner, said support was consistently available when needed, calling the overall experience better than what other brands had offered.The XRF's 38W RF metal tube delivers cutting power comparable to a 60W glass tube, with a rated lifespan of 30,000 hours — roughly ten times longer than a typical CO2 tube — reducing replacement costs and downtime over the life of the machine. The system is air-cooled, eliminating concerns about water leaks or freezing, and is rated Laser Class 1 for safe use in studios, workshops, and educational settings.Additional features include a 23.6" x 11.8" work bed, 0.05mm engraving accuracy with 3D photorealistic output up to 2000 DPI, a 5MP HD camera for remote monitoring and alignment, red-dot positioning, motorized autofocus, and OneLaser's FumeGuard fume extraction and filtration system. Optional add-ons include a riser base for taller items like 40 oz. tumblers, a conveyor feeder for large-scale runs, and pass-through capability for oversized materials. The company also notes the XRF's intelligent noise-reduction design keeps operation below 65 decibels.OneLaser positions the XRF as an entry point for makers and small businesses looking to scale beyond diode lasers or aging CO2 systems, while still offering enough precision and speed for established production shops. The mix of RF tube longevity, desktop footprint, and included software compatibility with LightBurn Pro has made it a common upgrade path for users moving from hobbyist to commercial-scale work, and shops looking to buy a laser engraver increasingly cite the XRF as their first choice.About OneLaserOneLaser is a USA-based company specializing in advanced laser engraving and cutting machines for makers, small businesses, educators, and professional workshops. The company focuses on innovative laser technology, user-friendly operation, reliable machine performance, and educational support for the growing laser engraving community. OneLaser offers RF and DC CO2 systems designed for woodworking, acrylic, leather, tumblers, signage, personalization, and production applications.

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