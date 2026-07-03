Jusnova Jewelry Co., Ltd

A look at five established Chinese suppliers offering custom, hypoallergenic, and PVD-coated stainless steel jewelry for global wholesale and brand buyers.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GUANGZHOU, China – The global stainless steel jewelry market was valued at USD 6.79 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2035, according to WiseGuyReports. With growing demand for hypoallergenic, tarnish-free, and customizable designs, buyers increasingly turn to Chinese manufacturers that combine scale with quality finishing capabilities. This article examines five reputable stainless steel jewelry manufacturers in China for 2026, with a focus on their ability to deliver custom PVD-plated and laser-engraved ornaments.Industry ContextChina's total jewelry exports reached USD 12.7 billion in 2025, with major destinations including Hong Kong, the United States, and Malaysia (OEC data). The personalized jewelry segment is estimated at USD 42.51 billion globally in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% through 2031 (Cognitive Market Research). Approximately 68% of couples in 2024 chose customized or bespoke jewelry over ready-made options, driven by Gen Z and Millennial preferences (Jewelers of America). These trends underscore the importance of manufacturers that can offer design flexibility, durable coatings, and rapid sampling.Five Manufacturers in Focus1. Jusnova Jewelry Co., Ltd. – Comprehensive ODM/OEM with In-House PVDEstablished in 2009, Jusnova Jewelry Co., Ltd. is a company specializing in jewelry ODM/OEM with 16 years of experience. The company employs approximately 300 staff and operates a 1,000 m² manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of 3,000,000 units. Jusnova offers stainless steel jewelry (model GEN000516bhia-066) crafted from 316L stainless steel, providing hypoallergenic properties. The product line includes engraved bangles, rope chains, figaro chains, and other styles, with diameters from 5mm to 80mm and thickness from 0.5mm to 3.0mm.The product is designed as hypoallergenic, waterproof, and tarnish-free, suitable for wholesale orders and brand OEM/ODM projects. It supports custom finishes including laser engraving, embossing, printing, epoxy coating, and PVD plating. Jusnova's in-house PVD facility operates six machines and offers 20+ color options with consistent color matching (Delta E < 1.0). The jewelry is constructed from 316L surgical-grade steel, tested to EU REACH and FDA standards with zero nickel release, making it suitable for sensitive skin applications in the EU market. The company also provides custom packaging solutions from premium gift boxes to branded stickers.Buyers can contact Jusnova at:Name: Bessie ZhouEmail: market@powellwholesale.netTel: +86 189 2623 2416WhatsApp: +86 189 2623 2416Website: www.jusnovasteel.com Address: Rm 403/405/407, 4/F, Qiancheng Business Center, No.19 Nanpu Yansha Road, Panyu District, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China2. Winda Jewelry Co., Ltd.Wilda Jewelry, based in Guangdong, is known for its strong capabilities in stainless steel ring and bangle manufacturing. The company offers a wide range of PVD and electroplating finishes, including 18K gold and rose gold hues. Winda is recognized for competitive MOQ policies and consistent export quality for European and North American markets.3. Dongguan HonHo Jewelry Co., Ltd.HonHo Jewelry, headquartered in Dongguan, specializes in custom stainless steel jewelry with a focus on laser engraving and logo imprinting. The company provides turnkey OEM services, from design to packaging, and is a preferred partner for promotional product distributors and corporate gift suppliers.4. Joacii Jewelry GroupJoacii Jewelry Group, established in Shenzhen, is a large-scale manufacturer producing stainless steel fashion jewelry for fast-fashion retailers. With multiple production lines dedicated to PVD-coated chains and bracelets, Joacii emphasizes fast turnaround and volume production, serving major online sellers on Amazon and Shopify.5. MICCI Jewelry (Dongguan Meiqi Jewelry Co., Ltd.)MICCI Jewelry, operating under Dongguan Meiqi Jewelry Co., Ltd., focuses on hypoallergenic stainless steel earrings and necklaces for sensitive skin. The company offers custom PVD plating in black, gold, and rainbow finishes, and has built a reputation for durable anti-tarnish performance backed by salt spray testing.Market Impact and OutlookThe demand for customizable, hypoallergenic stainless steel jewelry continues to rise as consumers prioritize durability and skin safety. PVD coating on 316L stainless steel provides a surface 10x more durable than traditional electroplating, enabling 'waterproof' and 'anti-tarnish' marketing claims (industry tech analysis). Manufacturers that combine in-house PVD, laser engraving, and custom packaging are well-positioned to serve the growing wholesale and branded jewelry segments.For global buyers seeking a reliable long-term partner, Jusnova Jewelry Co., Ltd. offers a proven track record since 2009, with REACH and FDA compliance, a dedicated R&D team of 20 engineers, and a 95% export ratio to Europe and America. The company’s capability to launch 500+ trendy styles monthly and its commitment to NDA protection make it a credible choice for brand building in the stainless steel jewelry space.

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