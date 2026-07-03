Palm 1890 by S.A.I.T. Studio Wins Bronze at the A' Architecture Awards

Palm 1890

Coastal Hospitality Residence in Alacati Recognized for Stepped Massing and Uninterrupted Sea Views

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced S.A.I.T. Studio as a Bronze winner in the Architecture , Building and Structure Design category for the work titled Palm 1890. The A' Design Award is one of the world's highly respected design recognitions, conducted through a rigorous evaluation process by a panel of design professionals, academics, and industry experts. This designation acknowledges Palm 1890 as an outstanding example of good design within the field of architecture. Located in Alacati, Izmir, Palm 1890 is a hospitality residence that integrates uninterrupted sea views with terraced gardens and water elements. The recognition positions the project among notable contributions to contemporary coastal architecture.The Bronze A' Design Award for Palm 1890 holds relevance for the broader architecture industry and for those seeking thoughtful coastal living solutions. The project addresses a growing demand for developments that unify residential privacy with hotel level functionality, a balance that reflects current trends in mixed use design. By prioritizing sea view orientation, terraced massing efficiency, and landscape integration, Palm 1890 demonstrates how high density hospitality developments can remain climate responsive. The design aligns with established standards for environmental responsiveness while supporting long term spatial quality. These qualities offer practical benefits to residents, guests, and stakeholders alike.Palm 1890 establishes a strong relationship between architecture and landscape, creating a lush and climate responsive environment. A carefully calibrated stepped massing strategy ensures uninterrupted sea views for all residential units and hotel rooms while respecting strict zoning parameters and topographical constraints. Green terraces, open vistas, and a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living spaces unify the residential and hospitality functions. Terraced structural systems support green roofs and water features in combination with reinforced concrete construction. Natural stone, timber surfaces, and high performance glazing enhance durability and visual continuity throughout the site.This recognition serves as encouragement for S.A.I.T. Studio to continue exploring contemporary coastal living models within the Aegean region and beyond. The award may inspire future projects that further refine terrain responsive site planning and landscape continuity. By reinterpreting local coastal living traditions through a research driven approach, the studio reinforces its commitment to balancing environmental responsiveness with spatial quality. The acknowledgment motivates the team to pursue continued innovation across architecture, interior design, and landscape disciplines.Project MembersPalm 1890 was developed by S.A.I.T. Studio through an integrated design methodology. Senior Architect Kemal Cetin and Architects Nazlican Kars and Sude Karadayi contributed to the architectural composition, while Senior Interior Designer Sait Guray Yalcin and Interior Architects Beyza Nur Emir and Ogeday Oguz Atalay shaped the interior environments. Civil Engineer Yusuf Cebeci supported the structural and engineering aspects of the project.Interested parties may learn more about Palm 1890, view the design, and explore the work of its designers at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award. Additional information regarding the project features, inspiration, and realization is available for review.About S.A.I.T. StudioS.A.I.T. Studio is an innovative architectural firm committed to creating inspiring and sustainable designs that add value to both the environment and society. The studio was recognized as one of the World's Top Companies in 2025, reflecting its excellence and innovative approach in architecture. Through its award-winning projects, the studio contributes to society by designing spaces that enhance quality of life, sustainability, and functionality. With a focus on smart technology and human-centered design, S.A.I.T. Studio is based in Turkey and continues to shape the future of architecture.About S.A.I.T. Studio PracticeS.A.I.T. Studio approaches architecture not only as the act of constructing buildings but also as the creation of emotion, memory, and experience. Founded in 2018, the studio operates with an interdisciplinary methodology across architecture, interior design, and landscape design. Each project is developed in response to its context, user needs, and cultural values. The studio supports its work together with architects, interior designers, and landscape architects through various engineering joint ventures, providing design and consultancy services. It aims to deliver spaces that balance aesthetics, functionality, and long term spatial quality through a thoughtful and research driven design process.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. It recognizes the dedication and skill of designers who produce work distinguished by thoughtful development and an innovative use of materials and technology. Within the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category, evaluation criteria include innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, material selection, and integration with surroundings, among others such as energy efficiency, use of natural light, and accessibility considerations. Designs acknowledged with this designation are noted for their professional execution and potential to influence industry standards positively. The recognition highlights the ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that support quality of life improvements.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes a wide variety of participants, including architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and brands from the architecture and design industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted on by a world class jury panel comprising design professionals, architecture industry experts, journalists, and academics, who assess submissions against pre-established evaluation criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition held across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://architecturedesigncompetition.com

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