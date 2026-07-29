Monolith Law Office Allies With Poland's GP Partners for EU GDPR Compliance

— Delivering one-stop, end-to-end legal support across language and regulatory barriers

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monolith Law Office (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Managing Attorney: Toki Kawase), a prominent Japanese law firm specializing in IT, internet, and cross-border legal affairs, announced today a strategic partnership with GP Partners, a Warsaw-based law firm co-founded by Maciej Gawroński, a globally recognized authority on the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

This alliance establishes a robust, one-stop framework enabling Japanese enterprises expanding into Europe to manage sophisticated legal risks entirely from within Japan, effectively eliminating language barriers and complexities in local regulatory interpretation.

The Growing Threat of GDPR Extra-territorial Application and Heavy Fines

With the expansion of global digital infrastructure, scaling services internationally while remaining based in Japan has become a standard strategy. However, navigating GDPR compliance remains a critical hurdle for Japanese executives and legal teams. The regulation applies not only to entities physically located within the European Economic Area (EEA) but also extra-territorially to foreign companies that offer goods, services, or behavioral monitoring to EU users.

Examples of businesses subject to these strict regulations include Japanese B2B SaaS providers managing client data in the cloud, cross-border e-commerce platforms tracking European consumers' browsing histories, and mobile app developers collecting location data from users in Europe. Non-compliance carries severe consequences, with fines reaching up to €20 million or 4% of a company’s global annual turnover, whichever is higher. Cases of massive penalties resulting from inadequate privacy policies or improper data handling continue to rise, making GDPR compliance a mission-critical risk.

Nevertheless, keeping pace with local interpretations and regulatory enforcement from Japan is exceptionally challenging. Adapting to Europe's strict privacy culture and tracking real-time enforcement by individual data protection authorities requires expertise that extends far beyond the capacity of an in-house corporate legal department.

Fusing Europe’s Top-Tier Expertise with Japan’s IT Legal Savvy

Traditionally, Japanese corporations seeking GDPR compliance faced a fragmented, multi-tiered process—engaging a domestic law firm, which would then relay the inquiry to a local firm in Europe. This structure often resulted in long communication delays, high costs, and a risk of losing critical legal nuances in translation.

To eliminate these inefficiencies, Monolith Law Office has formed a direct partnership with GP Partners. Co-founder Maciej Gawroński, a pioneer inEuropean cloud computing and data protection law, brings deep, practical insights into local regulatory actions and enforcement bodies.

By bypassing intermediaries, Monolith Law Office and GP Partners can collaborate directly and seamlessly. As a result, Japanese enterprises can now secure high-quality, practical legal counsel that meets strict European standards simply by communicating with Monolith’s attorneys in Japanese. Gaining immediate clarity on GDPR compliance from an established European authority provides immeasurable strategic value to corporate decision-makers.

Practical, Locally Verified GDPR Compliance Services

The joint services provided through this partnership move beyond abstract legal theories to deliver tailored, actionable support for complex compliance operations:

・Cross-Border Data Transfers: Establishing secure frameworks for transferring personal data out of the EEA using Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) and conducting Transfer Impact Assessments (TIAs).

・Privacy Policy Development: Drafting and revising multilingual (Japanese and English) privacy policies that conform to the latest European guidelines.

・Data Protection Officers (DPOs): Evaluating whether an organization is legally required to appoint a DPO and facilitating the local appointment process.

・Records of Processing Activities (RoPA): Assisting in building and reviewing internal inventories to document how and why personal data is handled.

Building an unshakeable compliance framework requires live insights into how supervisory authorities interpret regulations in practice. This partnership delivers that certainty, backed by recognized European expertise.

Supporting Global Innovation from the Legal Frontier

Monolith Law Office consistently guides businesses through legal feasibility reviews and system development compliance by leveraging its specialized expertise at the intersection of technology and law. This partnership with GP Partners marks a vital milestone in empowering Japanese companies to venture safely into global markets and bolster their international competitiveness.

As the data-driven economy grows and regulations governing cross-border data flows become increasingly complex, Monolith Law Office remains committed to leveraging its international network to provide cutting-edge solutions, allowing innovative enterprises to focus entirely on their business growth.

About the Partner Firm: GP Partners

GP Partners Gawroński, Biernatowski Sp.K. is a highly acclaimed European law firm specializing in technology and data protection. Consistently ranked as a top-tier firm in IT and data protection by international directories such as Chambers Europe, its clientele includes global corporations operating under stringent regulatory scrutiny, such as McDonald's and Poland’s largest financial institutions. Notably, the firm remains at the global forefront of AI law, having led landmark litigation regarding GDPR compliance in generative AI data processing (such as the high-profile case involving ChatGPT).

About Monolith Law Office

Led by a managing attorney with a professional background as a software engineer, Monolith Law Office is a corporate law firm deeply specialized in IT, internet, and technology law. Serving a broad spectrum of clients from seed-stage startups to Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Prime-listed corporations, the firm delivers high-level expertise in cross-border legal affairs, systems development disputes, AI governance, and digital reputation management.

Firm Name: Monolith Law Office

Managing Attorney: Toki Kawase

Location: 21F Otemachi Financial City North Tower, 1-9-5 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Established: March 2017

Website: https://monolith.law/

Core Practice Areas: IT and corporate legal services for listed companies and startups; systems/software development disputes and contracts; M&A and IPO support (including NASDAQ listings); cross-border legal affairs; cutting-edge data compliance (AI, Web3, Blockchain); and online defamation mitigation.

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