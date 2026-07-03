Villa Fortuna by S.A.I.T. Studio Wins Bronze in A' Architecture Awards

Villa Fortuna

Coastal Residence in Kas Earns Bronze A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Villa Fortuna by S.A.I.T. Studio as a Bronze recipient within the Architecture , Building and Structure Design category. The A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is one of the highly respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of architectural design, drawing participation from architects, engineering firms and construction companies across the globe. This recognition acknowledges Villa Fortuna as a thoughtful example of good design, evaluated through a rigorous and impartial process. The distinction situates the project among works noted for their considered development and contextual sensitivity. It reflects the careful effort invested in transforming an existing coastal residence in Kas, Antalya.The recognition of Villa Fortuna holds relevance for the broader architecture community, particularly in the realm of adaptive renovation under strict regulatory constraints. As coastal regions face increasing pressure to balance development with environmental stewardship, the project demonstrates how existing structures can be meaningfully reconfigured without vertical expansion. The design aligns with contemporary priorities in sustainable practice, contextual material use and respect for natural topography. For property owners, practitioners and stakeholders, Villa Fortuna illustrates how spatial quality and coastal integration can be achieved within demanding height and shoreline regulations. These insights contribute to evolving standards in Mediterranean residential architecture.Villa Fortuna redefines its setting through precise structural intervention and strategic level manipulation. The existing roof was re-engineered with a suspended system, enabling full interior wall removal and complete spatial reorganization. Floor screed removal allowed a 120 centimeter living level adjustment within permitted height limits, elevating the main living space while the terrace was lowered to strengthen the relationship between interior, pool and shoreline. Independent guest suites are positioned using the natural topography to maintain privacy and sea views, while mature trees were preserved throughout. Locally sourced Kas stone applied to facades and garden walls, alongside a parking pergola integrating photovoltaic panels, creates a resilient dwelling rooted in its natural and cultural context.This recognition serves as encouragement for S.A.I.T. Studio to continue exploring adaptive reuse and context-sensitive design approaches. The award may inform future projects that address constrained sites through careful reading of topography and material selection. By demonstrating effective level manipulation and structural reconfiguration, the studio contributes to a growing body of work that values environmental responsiveness. The distinction reinforces the team's commitment to research-driven design that balances aesthetics, functionality and long-term spatial quality.Team MembersVilla Fortuna was developed by a multidisciplinary team at S.A.I.T. Studio. Senior Architect Kemal Cetin and Senior Interior Designer Sait Guray Yalcin guided the architectural and interior vision. Architects Nazlican Kars and Sude Karadayi contributed to the architectural development, while Interior Architects Beyza Nur Emir and Ogeday Oguz Atalay shaped the interior environments. Civil Engineer Yusuf Cebeci provided the structural engineering expertise essential to the suspended roof system and level adjustments.Interested parties may learn more about Villa Fortuna, view the design and explore further details at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website. Additional information about the project and its designers is available through neutral channels as well.About S.A.I.T. Studio Design TeamS.A.I.T. Studio is an innovative architectural firm committed to creating inspiring and sustainable designs that add value to both the environment and society. Its recognition as one of the leading companies in 2025 reflects a considered and innovative approach to architecture. Through award-winning projects, the studio designs spaces that enhance quality of life, sustainability and functionality. With a focus on smart technology and human-centered design, S.A.I.T. Studio works to shape the future of architecture. The studio is based in Turkey.About S.A.I.T. Studio PracticeS.A.I.T. Studio approaches architecture not only as the act of constructing buildings but also as the creation of emotion, memory and experience. Founded in 2018, the studio operates with an interdisciplinary methodology across architecture, interior design and landscape design. Each project is developed in response to its context, user needs and cultural values. The studio supports its work together with architects, interior designers and landscape architects through various engineering joint ventures, providing design and consultancy services. It aims to deliver spaces that balance aesthetics, functionality and long-term spatial quality through a thoughtful and research-driven design process.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. It recognizes the dedication and skill of designers who produce work distinguished by thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Within the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category, evaluations consider criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, material selection, integration with surroundings, use of natural light and resilience to weather. Designs acknowledged with this designation are noted for their professional execution and potential to influence industry standards positively. The recognition highlights a designer's ability to blend form and function effectively while offering solutions that improve quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a highly regarded international design competition that welcomes a wide range of participants, including architects, engineering firms, construction companies and influential brands from the architecture and design industries. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process and assessed against pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel composed of design professionals, architecture industry experts, academics and journalists. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the competition spans all industries and remains open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url: https://architecturedesignaward.com

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