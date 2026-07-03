Winley Electric: Behind the Scenes of Pad Mounted Transformer Engineering

Winley Electric

Chinese manufacturer details technical and manufacturing strengths in liquid-filled distribution transformers for North American and global markets

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xiamen Winley Electric Co., Ltd., a Chinese transformer manufacturer founded in 2014, produces pad mounted transformers for distribution applications, with models including single-phase (DGS) and three-phase (ZGS) units that comply with ANSI, IEEE, CSA, and DOE standards, according to company disclosures. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Shanghai and Guangdong covering 45,000 m² and employs approximately 220 people, with a dedicated R&D team of 35 engineers.The company reports that it has obtained more than 20 patents for independent research and development and that its products are exported to more than 60 countries, with export business accounting for approximately 70% of total sales. Among its over 200 front-line employees, 80% have more than three years of work experience and 50% have more than five years, according to the manufacturer.Technical Specifications and StandardsWinley Electric's pad mounted transformer portfolio includes the three-phase ZGS model, a liquid-filled product designed for distribution applications, covering capacities from 75 kVA to 5500 kVA, with primary voltages up to 34.5 kV and secondary voltages such as 480Y/277 or 208Y/120. The unit supports loop feed or radial feed configurations and is built to IEEE/ANSI C57.12.34, CSA C227.4 and C227.5, IEC, DOE, and NEMA standards.The single-phase DGS pad mounted transformer covers 15 to 833 kVA, with primary voltages ranging from 34.5 kV down to 4.16 kV, and secondary voltages including 120–240 V or 240–480 V. It is designed to meet ANSI/IEEE C57.12.00, C57.12.20, C57.12.38, C57.12.90, CSA, DOE, and NEMA standards. Some models of this pad mounted transformer are UL certified, the company notes.Application ScenariosThe three-phase pad mounted transformer is used in urban power distribution, residential and commercial parks, and new energy stations, the company states. Application scenarios for electric power utilities are common in the United States, Canada, and Australia. In renewable energy applications, such as photovoltaic and wind power projects, the transformer operates under conditions of intermittent load and grid fluctuations, requiring higher reliability for harsh environments. The product is also used in data centers and the ICT industry, suitable for large-scale data center power supply and high-availability data center power transformation projects.Manufacturing and Quality ControlThe company has established a scientific production management system in accordance with ISO 9001 requirements, including a transformer material traceability system and supplier evaluation mechanism. In addition to conventional testing equipment, the factories have introduced professional type test equipment such as lightning impulse test devices. All products undergo strict factory inspection before leaving the factory, and the company provides a two-year free maintenance service, according to Winley Electric.Third-party testing and certifications obtained by the company include UL, cUL, ISO, CE, TUV, and EMC. The company also holds more than 20 patents for independent R&D.Market Position and OutlookWinley Electric reports that its products are exported to more than 60 countries and regions, with particularly strong presence in North and South America. The company says it provides 24/7 technical support and customized solutions including product selection, drawing design, and installation guidance.Looking forward, the company states it will continue to provide high-quality products and comprehensive services for partners and contribute to the development of global green power.Contact: Steven, Email: steven@winley-electric.com, Tel: 86-18650108051, WhatsApp: +8618650108051， https://www.winley-electric.com/

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