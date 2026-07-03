GT Experience by Kenichi Mizuno Wins Bronze in A' 3D Printing Industry Awards

GT Experience

Modular Large-Scale 3D Printed Gaming Enclosure Recognized for Immersive Design and Practical Additive Manufacturing

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced that GT Experience , a gaming enclosure designed by Kenichi Mizuno , has received the Bronze A' Design Award in the 3D Printed Forms and Products Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's highly respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of design, drawing entries from designers, studios, and brands across many countries. This recognition acknowledges GT Experience as an outstanding example of good design that demonstrates a thoughtful balance of creativity and practicality. The honor reflects the careful evaluation of the work against established criteria within the 3D printing design field. GT Experience now joins a body of distinguished projects acknowledged by the A' Design Award for their contribution to the discipline.The recognition of GT Experience carries relevance for the broader 3D printing industry and for those exploring large-format additive manufacturing at practical scale. As sim racing and esports continue to grow, the demand for immersive yet feasible spatial environments becomes increasingly significant. GT Experience addresses this need by validating that large-format printed modules can serve as both expressive spatial elements and functional design components for real-world installation. The project advances industry practices by treating visible layer marks not as defects but as a premium surface language. For users, venues, and manufacturers, this approach offers a combination of immersive experience, transportability, and material efficiency.GT Experience consists of a modular pair of large-scale 3D printed side panels that transform a simulator frame or sofa into an immersive gaming enclosure suitable for home use, esports venues, and staged events. Its sculptural form visualizes the build-up of motorsport tension through rising elements reminiscent of a tachometer graph and neural transmission. The design shapes peripheral vision to deepen focus while remaining open for comfortable play. Soft elastomer material improves impact safety, while the lightweight segmented construction enables efficient transport, quick assembly, and compact storage. Produced in Japan using domestic large-format additive manufacturing, the modules preserve the expressive value of printed layer marks with minimal finishing, and retired parts can be shredded and reused as feedstock in recycling-oriented workflows.This recognition may encourage further exploration of large-format additive manufacturing as both a design medium and a practical production method. The project demonstrates how psychological intensity can be translated into spatial form, potentially inspiring future work that connects emotional experience with manufacturing expression. By validating feasibility through CAD development, full-scale printing, fit checks, transport tests, and safety review, GT Experience offers a reference point for designers working at practical scale. The achievement also serves as motivation for continued experimentation, including among younger local creators who may encounter this fabrication environment.Interested parties may learn more about GT Experience and its design at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Kenichi MizunoKenichi Mizuno is a product designer from Japan who evolved from a technical engineer managing mechanical design and industrial production into a leading product designer. He developed a distinctive philosophy called Surprise and Logic, an approach that integrates regional heritage with modern technologies and transforms personal creative passion into products recognized internationally. His portfolio has been featured in over 50 major media outlets, including Axis and Newsweek Japan, reflecting the social and technical impact of his work.About D-WEBER inc. : 4DESIGND-WEBER inc. : 4DESIGN is a Japan-based design studio led by Kenichi Mizuno, located in Anjo, Aichi, working in product design, automotive-related design, 3D modeling, concept development, and design direction. Its project platform, 4DESIGN, explores the connection between design, craftsmanship, technology, culture, and surprise. The studio has developed its practice through close relationships with manufacturing industries, especially the automotive field, combining hands-on design sensibility with technical understanding and high-precision digital modeling. Guided by a philosophy of creating both surprise and logic, the studio has collaborated with leading manufacturers, suppliers, and craftspeople, and has expanded into original projects such as Noshudo Zero, a symbolic Japanese blade. Working from a regional manufacturing area in Japan, D-WEBER aims to show that small studios can create design with both local depth and international relevance.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to highly regarded designs that demonstrate a notable degree of creativity and practicality. It recognizes the dedication and skill of designers whose work stands out for thoughtful development and the considered use of materials and technology. Within the 3D Printed Forms and Products Design category, evaluation considers factors such as innovative material use, structural integrity, printability, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, sustainability, scalability, assembly ease, safety measures, and market potential. Designs acknowledged with this designation reflect professional execution and the potential to influence industry standards in a positive manner. The recognition highlights a designer's ability to blend form and function effectively while offering solutions that contribute to quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award for 3D Printed Forms and Products is an esteemed competition that welcomes a diverse range of participants, including designers, design agencies, companies, and brands operating within the 3D printing and product design industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, 3D printing industry experts, journalists, and academics, evaluated against pre-established criteria. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://3dprintingdesignaward.com

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