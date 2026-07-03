Time Slide by Usee Advertising Company Wins Silver in A' Design Awards

Time Slide

A' Design Award Recognizes Time Slide, a Slide Based Desk Calendar That Reframes the Everyday Experience of Time

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Time Slide, a desk calendar created by Usee Advertising Company, as a Silver winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most respected and well-recognized design accolades, drawing entries from across the international design community and evaluating each submission through a rigorous, criteria based process. This recognition places Time Slide among a select group of works acknowledged for excellence within the field of graphic design and visual communication. For Usee Advertising Company, the distinction affirms a thoughtful approach that unites conceptual depth with technical precision. The honor highlights the studio's contribution to elevating standards in the graphics industry.The A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award holds relevance well beyond the individual recipient, signaling meaningful directions for the wider industry and for the people who engage with such work. Time Slide responds to a growing interest in objects that combine sustainability with emotional resonance, addressing the demand for products that extend their useful life. By pairing a reusable acrylic holder with interchangeable monthly sheets, the design aligns with practices that prioritize longevity and considered material use. Its clear separation of reading and writing zones reflects an attention to everyday utility that benefits users directly. For the industry, the project demonstrates how careful craftsmanship and conceptual clarity can coexist in a single accessible product.Time Slide reimagines the desk calendar through a slide based system, replacing the familiar act of flipping pages with the deliberate gesture of removing, inserting, and shifting each month from front to back. Precisely laser cut patterns create changing visual compositions as light passes through the die cut forms, producing layered shadows across the surface. The work employs 450gsm Favini Contact Pack paper, chosen for its refined matte finish and structural stability, and pursues an exacting two millimeter edge clearance that balances firmness with visual lightness. Each month carries distinct die cut specifications and a unique color palette, enriching daily interaction while presenting crisp, delicate contours. Rather than treating a month as a page to be turned, the design frames it as an element to be exchanged, much like a projected slide.This recognition offers Usee Advertising Company a meaningful foundation for continued exploration in graphic and product design. The Silver A' Design Award may encourage the studio to further investigate the intersection of sustainable materials, precision manufacturing, and emotionally considered design language. The technical knowledge gained through extensive prototyping, including calibrated laser focus, optimized cutting parameters, and refined registration control, provides a basis for future projects that demand similar rigor. The acknowledgment serves as motivation for the team to maintain its commitment to thoughtful innovation, contributing constructively to the development of the field.Project MembersTime Slide was developed by the team at Usee Advertising Company, with Ho Shu Ping and Yeh Hui Yu contributing to the design and execution of the project, bringing together expertise in concept development, visual composition, and precision production.Interested parties may learn more about Time Slide, its concept, and the team behind it at the dedicated page hosted by the A' Design Award.About USEE Advertising CompanyFounded in Taiwan in 2000, USEE Advertising Company is a multidisciplinary creative agency specializing in branding, visual communication design, and event planning. With Taiwan internationally recognized as a major center of the high technology industry, the studio has developed extensive experience working with leading technology companies, including TSMC, Samsung, Acer, Applied Materials, and Delta Electronics. The practice is grounded in strategic thinking and creative execution, helping clients define and communicate their core value through distinctive identity systems and compelling brand narratives. Its services span branding, graphic design, event planning, motion graphic design, signage system design, and ESG and annual report design. Through a multidisciplinary approach, the studio is committed to transforming ideas into effective communication and lasting brand impact, using elegant language and visual imagery to convey technology in an emotionally resonant manner.About the Silver A' Design Award RecognitionThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of excellence and innovation, acknowledging works that are both aesthetically considered and highly functional. Recipients are noted for their contribution to advancing industry standards and the practice of design through original ideas and careful execution. In the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, cultural relevance, sustainability consideration, user experience enhancement, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, and attention to detail. Works granted this designation reflect strong technical characteristics, considered artistic skill, and meaningful creativity. The recognition highlights designs that benefit users and advance the boundaries of visual communication.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes a broad range of participants, including graphic designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and influential figures within the graphic design and visual communication fields. Entries are blind peer reviewed and evaluated against pre established criteria by an expert jury panel composed of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring a rigorous and impartial selection process. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance the world through the power of good design. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://graphicsdesignawards.com

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