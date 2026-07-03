Cu 29 by S.A.I.T. Studio Wins Silver A' Design Award in Interior Design

Cu 29

Hybrid Executive Office in Istanbul Recognized for Spatial Innovation and Refined Material Use

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced S.A.I.T. Studio as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for the project titled Cu 29. The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is one of the highly respected recognitions within the international design community, acknowledging works that demonstrate excellence in spatial planning, material selection and functional design. Cu 29 is an executive office designed to support business meetings while also accommodating temporary residential use. The selection of Cu 29 for this honor reflects the considered craftsmanship and thoughtful spatial strategy behind the project. This recognition positions the work among notable contributions to contemporary interior design practice.The Silver A' Design Award holds relevance for the interior design industry by highlighting projects that respond to evolving needs for flexible, multifunctional environments. Cu 29 addresses the contemporary demand for spaces that blend professional function with residential comfort, reflecting a growing trend toward hybrid interiors. The project aligns with industry practices that emphasize user-centered design, careful material transitions and integrated technology. For clients and stakeholders, the design demonstrates how careful planning can balance privacy, work efficiency and comfort within a compact footprint. Such recognition offers practical insight for professionals and users seeking adaptable spatial solutions.Cu 29 transforms a 120 square meter space into an environment that functions as both an executive office and a private suite. Concealed doors preserve the perception of a formal workspace while discreetly connecting residential areas. Dark matte surfaces emphasize copper elements that reference the client's involvement in the copper trade, a theme echoed in the project name through copper's symbol and atomic number. Mirrors positioned on wall surfaces and behind the bar distribute the panoramic Istanbul view across the interior, while a handmade mosaic wall in the guest restroom is reflected to visually expand the space. Custom furniture, natural marble, laminated parquet flooring, solid copper transition profiles and a smart automation system controlling lighting, motorized curtains and air purification complete the spatial composition.The Silver A' Design Award recognition serves as encouragement for S.A.I.T. Studio to continue exploring hybrid spatial typologies and research driven design approaches. The honor may inform future projects that integrate flexible layouts, refined materials and smart technologies. By demonstrating how compact spaces can serve multiple functions without compromising identity, the project contributes to ongoing dialogue within the interior design field. This achievement reinforces the studio's commitment to delivering spaces that balance aesthetics, functionality and long term spatial quality.Project MembersCu 29 was designed by S.A.I.T. Studio with a multidisciplinary team. Sait Guray Yalcin served as Senior Interior Designer, while Kemal Cetin contributed as Senior Architect. Nazlican Kars and Sude Karadayi worked as Architects, and Beyza Nur Emir and Ogeday Oguz Atalay contributed as Interior Architects. Yusuf Cebeci provided expertise as Civil Engineer.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design, view its details and discover its designers at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About S.A.I.T. Studio (Designer)S.A.I.T. Studio is an architectural firm from Turkey committed to creating inspiring and sustainable designs that add value to both the environment and society. The studio has been recognized as one of the World's Top Companies in 2025, reflecting its innovative approach in architecture. Through its award-winning projects, the studio designs spaces that enhance quality of life, sustainability and functionality. With a focus on smart technology and human-centered design, S.A.I.T. Studio continues to shape thoughtful approaches in architecture.About S.A.I.T. Studio (Studio Practice)S.A.I.T. Studio approaches architecture not only as the act of constructing buildings but also as the creation of emotion, memory and experience. Founded in 2018, the studio operates with an interdisciplinary methodology across architecture, interior design and landscape design. Each project is developed in response to its context, user needs and cultural values. The studio supports its work together with architects, interior designers and landscape architects through various engineering joint ventures, providing design and consultancy services. It aims to deliver spaces that balance aesthetics, functionality and long term spatial quality through a thoughtful and research driven design process.About the Silver A' Design Award RecognitionThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Recipients are evaluated against established criteria including innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout design, lighting design proficiency, sustainable design practice, cultural relevance and incorporation of technology. The recognition acknowledges works that combine technical accomplishment with artistic skill and original innovation, contributing to the advancement of design standards. Silver A' Design Award designs reflect careful attention to ergonomics, accessibility, space optimization and overall design consistency. The designation marks a notable achievement that highlights the expertise and creativity of the designers behind it.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It welcomes a diverse range of participants, including design visionaries, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, furniture manufacturers and influential brands. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed against pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries, driven by a philanthropic mission to recognize and promote superior projects that advance and benefit society in order to help create a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url: https://interiordesignaward.com

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