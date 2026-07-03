Nowy Styl by Konarski and Bzowski Piotr Duraj Wins Gold A' Design Award

Nowy Styl

Biophilic Orgatec 2024 Exhibition Stand Recognized for Innovative Workplace Well Being Concept

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Nowy Styl, a fair stand created by Konarski and Bzowski Piotr Duraj , as a Gold winner in the Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design category. The Gold A' Design Award is one of the highly respected recognitions within the trade show and design industries, granted following a rigorous evaluation by an international jury panel. This distinction acknowledges Nowy Styl as an outstanding example of considered exhibition design. The recognition positions the project among notable contributions to contemporary trade show practice. It also reflects the careful attention to detail that defined the work presented at Orgatec 2024.The A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Award carries relevance beyond the recipient, offering value to the broader industry and to potential clients seeking meaningful exhibition experiences. Nowy Styl responds to a growing trend toward biophilic design, addressing the disconnection from nature brought about by urbanization and its effect on mental health and creativity. By integrating natural elements into a controlled environment, the stand demonstrates how workspaces can support both productivity and emotional balance. This approach aligns with evolving industry standards that prioritize human experience over conventional product display. For users and stakeholders, the design illustrates a practical path toward environments that nurture well being.Conceived as an anthropological exploration of workplace well being, Nowy Styl addressed the human paradox between the longing for nature and the reliance on structured environments. The design drew inspiration from the metaphor of a tree, manifested through physical objects that shaped the visitor journey. Motion was incorporated through fans simulating a gentle breeze, animating the space and fostering tranquility. Warm lighting evoked the sensation of sunlight filtering through leaves, adding depth and atmosphere to the surroundings. The stand rejected trade fair norms twice, first by involving non-design teams in its creation and then by prioritizing emotional resonance over direct selling.This recognition is anticipated to inform future projects undertaken by Konarski and Bzowski Piotr Duraj, encouraging continued exploration of biophilic principles and human centered exhibition design. The Gold A' Design Award may inspire further integration of natural elements and immersive environments within the studio's work. It also reinforces a commitment to balancing technology with human intuition, a creative tension that shaped the development of Nowy Styl. The achievement serves as motivation for the team to pursue thoughtful innovation in subsequent endeavors.Project MembersNowy Styl was brought to life through the combined efforts of the team at Konarski and Bzowski Piotr Duraj. Artur Suchan and Piotr Duraj contributed as designers, shaping the conceptual and visual direction of the stand. Sebastian Duda, Daniel Konarski, and Jaroslaw Bzowski served as project managers, coordinating the execution and translation of the vision into a realized space.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design, its features, and its creators at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Awards.About Konarski and Bzowski Piotr DurajKonarski and Bzowski designs spaces that capture attention and communicate narratives. By combining innovative design with precise craftsmanship, the studio creates exhibition stands and event environments. At the core of its work is attention to detail, alongside a focus on collaboration with clients and project teams. The studio integrates environmentally responsible solutions into its process, applying approaches that consider both design and resource use, and is based in Poland.About Konarski & BzowskiKonarski & Bzowski designs spaces that captivate attention and tell stories. Combining innovative design with precision craftsmanship, the company creates exhibition stands and event zones that stand out at every turn. For the team, every line and detail matters, but above all the focus rests on people, namely clients and collaborators. The company cares for the environment by implementing eco-friendly solutions, ensuring that beauty goes hand in hand with responsibility. Together, the team turns visions into carefully executed realities.About the Gold A' Design Award RecognitionThe Gold A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and a notable impact on their intended audience. Recognized as a significant achievement by the A' Design Awards, these designs reflect a visionary approach and considerable skill on the part of their creators. Within the Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design category, evaluation considers criteria such as innovative conceptualization, effective brand integration, visitor engagement strategy, sustainable design approach, efficient space utilization, strategic lighting design, and visual impact and aesthetics. Recipients are noted for their ability to advance practice in art, science, design, and technology, delivering solutions that meet rigorous standards. These designs serve as benchmarks that encourage further innovation across the field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Award is an esteemed design competition that invites architects, interior designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and other contributors within the trade show and trade fair design fields. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed against pre-established evaluation criteria by a world class jury panel comprising design professionals, trade show industry experts, journalists, academics, and designers. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through good design. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and submit their own projects at the following url: https://tradeshowaward.com

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