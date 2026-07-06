Sirius Medical Announces First Pintuition® Procedures at Solis Breast Care & Surgery Centre in Asia

Sirius Medical Announces First Pintuition® Procedure at Solis Breast Care & Surgery Centre in Asia

EINDHOVEN , NETHERLANDS, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sirius Medical today announced the successful completion of the first procedures in Asia using the Pintuition® surgical navigation system at Solis Breast Care & Surgery Centre in Singapore. This milestone marks the introduction of advanced localisation technology for breast cancer surgery in the region.

Pintuition® is designed to support surgeons in accurately localising and navigating toward targeted tissue during breast-conserving procedures. The system provides a streamlined, wire-free workflow intended to enhance surgical efficiency while supporting patient comfort and clinical confidence.

“We are proud to see the procedures in Singapore and the first few patients treated in Asia using Pintuition,” said Jeffrey Lim, Business Director APAC at Sirius Medical. “This milestone reflects the growing interest among breast surgeons worldwide in technologies that can simplify workflow while supporting precision in the operating room. We are grateful to the surgical team at Solis Breast Care & Surgery Centre for their trust and collaboration.”

Solis Breast Care & Surgery Centre embraces evidence-based advances in medical technology to support precision in breast cancer care and continuously improve the patient care experience.

Dr. Chan Ching Wan, Senior Consultant & Breast Surgeon at Solis Breast Care & Surgery Centre commented: "Accurate localisation remains an important component of breast-conserving surgery, particularly as more early-stage lesions are detected through screening programmes. It is encouraging to see new localisation technologies becoming available in the region, providing clinicians with additional options that can be incorporated into established care pathways while maintaining a focus on patient outcomes."

The introduction of Pintuition in Singapore represents another step in Sirius Medical’s international expansion and commitment to supporting healthcare professionals with modern surgical navigation solutions.

About Sirius Medical

With its roots deeply embedded in the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Sirius Medical is dedicated to improving care for cancer patients by delivering unsurpassed yet affordable solutions that enable precise and efficient removal of tumors. Sirius Medical is rapidly expanding with over 70,000 procedures worldwide in more than 250+ centers and a global commercial network covering the USA, Western and Central Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

About Solis Breast Care & Surgery Centre

Solis Breast Care & Surgery Centre is a specialist breast practice dedicated to providing comprehensive breast care. Working within an integrated model that includes access to sub-specialised breast radiology and pathology expertise, Solis delivers multidisciplinary care across assessment, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up.

Supported by the facilities and services at Luma Women's Imaging Centre, patients have access to breast imaging, image-guided procedures and surgery. This integrated approach supports timely decision-making and a seamless patient experience.

Solis provides a full spectrum of breast health services, including breast screening and assessment, second opinions, biopsies and breast cancer surgery. The on-site facilities include a day surgery operating theatre and frozen section laboratory for the management of both benign and malignant breast conditions.

Media Contact Sirius Medical

Benjamin Tchang

Global Marketing Director

+31 647 852 805

Benjamin.tchang@sirius-medical.com

Media Contact Solis Breast Care & Surgery Centre

Tay Li-Lin

Manager, Marketing

+65 8784 75 30

lilin.tay@solis.sg

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.