Modular Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Skids Market Value To Grow At 7.6% CAGR, Reaching $2.32 Billion By 2030

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The Business Research Company's Modular Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Skids Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The modular static synchronous compensator (STATCOM) skids market is rapidly gaining traction as power grids worldwide demand more sophisticated voltage control and reactive power support solutions. With the evolving energy landscape, especially the shift toward renewable sources, this market is set to experience significant growth and innovation. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the future of STATCOM skid systems.

Steady Expansion in the Modular STATCOM Skids Market Size

The market for modular static synchronous compensator (STATCOM) skids has exhibited robust growth recently. It is projected to increase from $1.62 billion in 2025 to $1.74 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This upward trend over the past years can be linked to the development of traditional power transmission networks, rising demand for electrification across industries, early adoption of flexible AC transmission system (FACTS) technologies, growing grid instability caused by centralized power generation, and government investments aimed at enhancing power reliability.

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Outlook on Future Market Growth and Emerging Trends

Looking ahead, the STATCOM skids market is expected to continue its strong expansion, reaching $2.33 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 7.6%. Factors driving this growth include rapid integration of renewable energy into electrical grids, increased deployment of decentralized and distributed energy systems, the rise of smart grid modernization projects, greater demand for fast-response voltage control solutions, and growth in cross-border electricity transmission initiatives. Key trends forecasted during this period involve the growing use of modular prefabricated STATCOM skid systems for fast grid deployment, a rising need for dynamic voltage regulation in renewable-heavy networks, increased incorporation of HVDC and FACTS technologies to boost grid flexibility, widespread grid modernization efforts, and heightened attention to harmonic mitigation and stringent power quality standards.

Understanding Modular STATCOM Skids and Their Role in Power Systems

Modular static synchronous compensator (STATCOM) skids are compact, prefabricated units designed to provide dynamic reactive power support and accurate voltage control within power networks. These systems are engineered for quick installation and scalability, helping to stabilize grids, enhance power quality, and improve overall system reliability.

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Renewable Energy Integration as a Major Growth Driver

One of the strongest forces propelling the modular STATCOM skids market forward is the increasing integration of renewable energy sources into power grids. This integration involves adding energy from solar, wind, hydro, and other renewables to meet rising electricity demand in a sustainable manner. The growth is largely driven by government policies focused on decarbonizing energy systems worldwide. Modular STATCOM skids play a critical role here by offering fast-acting voltage regulation and reactive power compensation, which are essential to maintaining grid stability amid the variable nature of renewable energy generation.

Supporting Data on Renewable Energy Expansion

For example, in December 2025, the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based intergovernmental organization, projected that global annual additions to renewable energy capacity will grow from 683 gigawatts in 2024 to nearly 890 gigawatts by 2030. This surge in renewable deployment underlines why the demand for modular STATCOM skid solutions is expected to rise significantly.

Asia-Pacific Leading the Modular STATCOM Skids Market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the modular static synchronous compensator (STATCOM) skids market in 2025 and is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing insights into regional market dynamics and growth opportunities.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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