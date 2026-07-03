Laysun Magnetics Advances High-Efficiency Neodymium Magnet Manufacturing and Global Supply Capability

NINGBO, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zhejiang Laysun Magnetics Ltd., a national high-tech enterprise specializing in rare earth magnetic materials, has announced a significant advancement in its high-efficiency neodymium magnet (NdFeB) manufacturing and global supply capabilities. Since its establishment in 1999, the company has grown into a leading manufacturer in China’s rare earth magnet industry, recognized for its large-scale production capacity, advanced technology, and consistent product quality.With over 25 years of industry experience, Laysun Magnetics continues to strengthen its position as a trusted global supplier of high-performance neodymium magnets, which are widely used in electric vehicles, industrial motors, consumer electronics, computing systems, and emerging energy technologies. The company’s latest improvements focus on enhancing production efficiency, material performance, and global supply stability, supporting the rapidly growing demand for advanced magnetic solutions worldwide.Building a Strong Foundation in Rare Earth Magnet ManufacturingFounded at the turn of the millennium, Zhejiang Laysun Magnetics Ltd. has evolved from a visionary startup into an industry pacesetter in the field of rare earth magnet manufacturing. Headquartered in Suining, Sichuan, the company operates a state-of-the-art production base covering 100,000 square meters, forming the core of its integrated manufacturing system.Today, Laysun Magnetics employs approximately 300 skilled professionals across research and development, production, engineering, and quality control departments. With an annual output capacity of 5,000 tons of rare earth magnets, the company is capable of meeting both large-scale industrial demands and customized application requirements across global markets.This combination of scale, technical expertise, and production stability has enabled Laysun Magnetics to become a reliable partner for customers seeking high-performance neodymium magnet solutions.Advancing High-Efficiency Neodymium Magnet ManufacturingThe company’s latest development initiative focuses on improving the efficiency and performance consistency of neodymium magnet production. NdFeB magnets are known as the strongest type of permanent magnets, and they play a critical role in modern industrial and technological systems.To enhance manufacturing efficiency, Laysun Magnetics has optimized key production stages, including alloy formulation, sintering processes, precision shaping, and surface treatment technologies. These improvements allow the company to achieve higher material utilization rates, better magnetic consistency, and improved dimensional accuracy.At the same time, advanced process control systems have been implemented across production lines to ensure stable performance and reduced variation between batches. This is particularly important for industries such as electric vehicles and precision industrial motors, where even minor performance fluctuations can significantly affect efficiency and reliability.By continuously refining its manufacturing systems, Laysun Magnetics is reinforcing its ability to deliver high-efficiency neodymium magnet products that meet stringent international quality standards.Strengthening Global Supply CapabilityIn addition to manufacturing improvements, Laysun Magnetics is also enhancing its global supply chain capability. With increasing global demand for neodymium magnets, particularly in energy-efficient technologies and electrification systems, supply stability has become a critical factor for industrial customers.The company’s 100,000-square-meter production facility in Suining serves as a fully integrated manufacturing hub, combining raw material processing, magnet forming, heat treatment, machining, inspection, and packaging. This vertically integrated system allows Laysun Magnetics to maintain full control over product quality and delivery timelines.With an annual production capacity of 5,000 tons, the company is well-positioned to support large-scale global supply requirements while maintaining flexibility for specialized orders. This ensures that customers across different industries receive consistent and reliable supply support.Expanding Applications Across Key IndustriesNeodymium magnets produced by Laysun Magnetics are essential components in a wide range of modern technologies. In the electric vehicle industry, they are used in drive motors that require high torque density and energy efficiency. In industrial automation, they contribute to improved motor performance and energy savings. In consumer electronics, they enable miniaturization while maintaining high functionality.Additionally, neodymium magnets are widely used in computer systems, renewable energy equipment, medical devices, and advanced manufacturing systems. The increasing global shift toward electrification and sustainable energy solutions has further expanded the demand for high-performance magnetic materials.Laysun Magnetics continues to align its product development strategy with these global industry trends, ensuring that its neodymium magnet solutions meet evolving technical and performance requirements.Core Values Driving Innovation and Quality ExcellenceAt the core of Zhejiang Laysun Magnetics’ operations are four fundamental values: Quality, Credibility, Technology, and Innovation. These principles guide the company’s long-term development strategy and daily operational management.Quality is maintained through strict production control systems and advanced inspection processes, ensuring that every magnet meets high-performance standards. Credibility is built through consistent delivery performance and long-term partnerships with global customers.Technology and innovation remain central to the company’s competitive advantage. Laysun Magnetics continuously invests in research and development to explore new material compositions, improve magnetic properties, and enhance manufacturing efficiency. This commitment ensures that the company remains at the forefront of rare earth magnet innovation.Large-Scale Production Supported by Skilled ExpertiseWith a workforce of 300 employees, Laysun Magnetics has developed a strong technical and operational team capable of supporting large-scale manufacturing and continuous innovation. The company’s staff includes experienced engineers, material scientists, production specialists, and quality control experts who work together to ensure product excellence.The integration of skilled personnel with advanced manufacturing systems enables the company to maintain high efficiency while continuously improving product performance. This synergy between human expertise and industrial technology is a key factor in the company’s long-term success.Supporting the Future of Magnetic TechnologyLooking ahead, Zhejiang Laysun Magnetics Ltd. remains committed to advancing neodymium magnet technology and supporting global industrial development. As industries continue to evolve toward higher efficiency, electrification, and sustainability, the demand for high-performance magnetic materials will continue to grow.The company plans to further expand its R&D capabilities, optimize production efficiency, and strengthen its global supply chain network. By doing so, Laysun Magnetics aims to provide even more reliable and advanced magnetic solutions for next-generation technologies.With a strong foundation built on decades of experience, large-scale production capacity, and continuous innovation, Laysun Magnetics is well-positioned to remain a leading global supplier of neodymium magnets.For more information, please visit: https://www.laysunmags.com/

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