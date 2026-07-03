Civil Protection Operations Centre urges early precautionary measures against tropical cyclone

MACAU, July 3 - Affected by Tropical Storm “Maysak”, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau has issued Typhoon Signal No.1. Wind conditions in Macao are forecast to gradually strengthen today (3rd), with showers becoming increasingly frequent. Although the current likelihood of upgrading to Typhoon Signal No.3 is moderate, showers are expected, at times heavy, and residents should watch out for flooding risks caused by sustained rainfall.

The Civil Protection Operations Centre of the Unitary Police Service (the Centre) calls on residents and businesses to take wind-proofing measures as early as possible; secure doors, windows, and objects that could easily be blown over by strong winds; stay alert to changing weather conditions and adjust outdoor plans accordingly; and pay attention to warning messages issued by government departments. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.

The Centre will work closely with entities of civil protection structure to monitor the movement of the tropical cyclone, carrying out early-warning monitoring and coordinated response for public emergencies within their respective areas of responsibility, to effectively safeguard the lives and property of residents and tourists.