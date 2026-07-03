Monetary and financial statistics – May 2026

MACAU, July 3 - According to statistics released today (3 July) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply rebounded in May 2026. Meanwhile, both resident deposits and loans* increased from a month earlier.

Money supply

Currency in circulation dropped 0.1% whereas demand deposits grew 3.8%, M1 thus increased 2.6% from one month earlier. Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities rose 0.8%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, rebounded 0.9% to MOP862.3 billion. The shares of Macao pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 31.9%, 44.0%, 7.7% and 14.7% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits* increased 0.9% from the preceding month to MOP839.8 billion whereas non-resident deposits* fell 0.2% to MOP340.2 billion. Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector decreased 0.4% to MOP261.9 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector rose 0.4% to MOP1,441.9 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 18.9%, 45.1%, 9.4% and 25.0% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector* grew 0.3% from a month ago to MOP479.7 billion. On the other hand, external loans* dropped 7.2% to MOP561.2 billion. As a result, total loans of the banking sector fell 3.8% to MOP1,040.9 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 22.1%, 39.9%, 16.4% and 17.4% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-May 2026, the overall loan-to-deposit ratio decreased from 75.4% at end-April to 72.2%, while the ratio for the resident sector decreased from 43.7% to 43.5%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 57.3% and 47.8% respectively. Concurrently, due to the month-on-month decline in total loans, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 4.4% at end-April to 4.5%.

* Resident and non-resident deposits, as well as domestic loans to the private sector and external loans, cover both individuals and enterprises.

Detailed information is available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly