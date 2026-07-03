Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Size Forecast To Cross $27.1 Billion By 2030

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The Business Research Company's Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) market has been steadily gaining traction in recent years as food preservation and safety take center stage in the global food industry. This packaging technology is becoming increasingly vital due to its ability to extend shelf life and maintain the quality of various food products. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the future of the MAP industry.

Projected Market Growth and Size of the Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market

The modified atmosphere packaging market has shown impressive growth, reaching $18.62 billion in 2025. It is forecasted to expand further to $20.03 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This upward trend during the past years has been fueled by a surge in processed and packaged food consumption, an increased need for extending food shelf life, the development of cold chain logistics, and the expansion of food import and export activities. Additionally, heightened attention to food safety and hygiene standards has played a vital role in the market’s growth.

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Outlook for the Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust growth trajectory, projected to reach $27.1 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.8%. This future expansion is driven by a growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, wider adoption of smart and active packaging technologies, and the rise of urban populations along with increased packaged food consumption. The global food supply chains are also broadening, while regulatory pressures aimed at reducing plastic waste add further momentum to market growth. Key trends shaping this period include the introduction of biodegradable and recyclable barrier films to minimize environmental impact, the increasing use of intelligent packaging with freshness and spoilage indicators, and a shift toward high-barrier multilayer films that significantly prolong perishable food shelf life.

Understanding Modified Atmosphere Packaging and Its Benefits

Modified atmosphere packaging works by replacing or adjusting the natural air within a package using a controlled mix of gases such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and oxygen. This process slows down food spoilage by limiting microbial growth and delaying oxidation, thus preserving freshness, color, and overall product quality. Due to these advantages, MAP is widely utilized for fresh produce, meat, dairy products, and processed foods, ensuring that these items remain safe and appealing for longer durations.

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Rising Demand for Convenience Foods Boosting Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market

One of the major factors fueling the growth of the modified atmosphere packaging market is the increasing consumption of packaged and convenience foods. These types of foods are designed for ease of storage and fast preparation, aligning well with today’s fast-paced lifestyles and the demand for quick meal options. As more consumers turn to ready-to-eat and processed food products, the need for advanced preservation methods like MAP becomes more critical. For instance, a report from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board in May 2025 noted that over 30% of UK consumers now eat ready meals weekly, marking a 4 percentage point rise since 2022. This growing trend directly supports the expansion of the MAP market.

Regional Overview of the Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market

In terms of geography, Europe held the largest market share for modified atmosphere packaging in 2025, reflecting strong industry presence and regulatory focus. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, benefiting from rapid urbanization, expanding food industries, and increasing consumer demand. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on MAP market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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