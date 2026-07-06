Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens & Ropeway Reopens 'The Veranda at Kobe' Following Major Renovation

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KOBE, JAPAN, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens & Ropeway has announced the reopening of "The Veranda at Kobe," a scenic terrace and café complex located within its grounds, following a major renovation designed to enhance the visitor experience and establish a premier destination for panoramic views of Kobe.

Officially reopened on April 25, 2026, the renewed facility is situated approximately 400 meters above sea level and offers panoramic views of Kobe, the Rokko mountain range, and Osaka Bay. The renovation combines upgraded amenities with architectural features that harmonize with the surrounding natural landscape.

The renovated complex features five distinct areas:

1. Garden Terrace – An outdoor relaxation space featuring a new water feature, premium lounge seating, and parasol-shaded seating.

2. Emerald Lounge – A tranquil lounge surrounded by a shallow reflecting pool that mirrors the sky and surrounding greenery.

3. Sky Bar – An open-air counter serving beverages with panoramic coastal views.

4. Hammock Sanctuary – An elevated hammock-style relaxation area where visitors can unwind while enjoying views of the surrounding landscape.

5. Herbal Café – An indoor café featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, custom-made chandeliers inspired by dried herbs, and a dedicated herb cellar.

"The Veranda at Kobe" is located within Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens & Ropeway, one of Japan’s largest botanical gardens dedicated to herbs. The gardens feature approximately 75,000 seasonal herbs and flowers across 12 themed gardens throughout the year.

Visitors can access the gardens via a scenic 10-minute ropeway ride from the mountain base station, located just a five-minute walk from Shin-Kobe Station, a stop on Japan’s Shinkansen high-speed rail network. During the journey, guests can enjoy aerial views of Kobe and the historic Nunobiki Falls.

Operating hours at "The Veranda at Kobe" are extended until 8:00 p.m. during peak seasonal periods , including the busy summer season (mid-July through August) and the winter illumination season (early November through late December).

About Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens & Ropeway

Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens & Ropeway is one of Kobe's leading nature and sightseeing destinations, featuring one of Japan's largest herb gardens and a scenic ropeway. The facility is operated by Kobe Resort Service Co., Ltd.

Address: 1-4-3 Kitano-cho, Chuo-ku, Kobe 650-0002, Japan

Website: https://www.kobeherb.com/

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