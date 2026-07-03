Mobile Pet Vet Services Market Entering High-Growth Phase According To Latest Research By The Business Research Company

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The Business Research Company's Mobile Pet Vet Services Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The mobile pet vet services sector is experiencing significant growth as more pet owners seek convenient and accessible healthcare options for their animals. This evolving market is responding to shifting consumer preferences, advances in veterinary technology, and the increasing importance placed on pet wellness. Below is a detailed overview of the market size, driving factors, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping the future of mobile pet vet services.

Mobile Pet Vet Services Market Size and Growth Outlook

The mobile pet vet services market has witnessed remarkable expansion in recent years. Forecasts indicate that the market will grow from $1.61 billion in 2025 to $1.76 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This upward trend in the past can be linked to a rise in global pet ownership, greater awareness around animal health, limited veterinary clinic access in rural regions, increased spending on companion animals, and a growing preference for convenient, at-home veterinary care.

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Looking ahead, the industry is projected to maintain strong growth, reaching $2.54 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. This expansion is driven by factors such as the rising demand for personalized pet healthcare, growth in urban pet populations, wider adoption of preventive veterinary services, proliferation of mobile healthcare models, and heightened attention to stress-free and welfare-focused treatments for animals.

Key Trends Fueling the Rise of Mobile Pet Vet Services

One notable trend in the mobile pet vet market is the increasing use of subscription-based and on-demand veterinary care services. These models cater to pet owners who prioritize convenience and consistent health monitoring for their pets. Additionally, the integration of portable diagnostic and imaging technologies into mobile units is becoming more common, enabling veterinarians to perform real-time clinical assessments during house calls.

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Another growing trend involves preventive care and vaccination services offered directly at home, helping pet owners maintain their companion animals’ health proactively. There is also a focus on stress-free veterinary care approaches designed to reduce anxiety for pets during examinations and treatments. Moreover, mobile veterinary fleets are expanding their reach to serve rural and underserved communities, making essential pet healthcare more accessible.

Overview of Mobile Pet Vet Services and Their Benefits

Mobile pet vet services provide veterinary care by bringing medical treatments directly to pets in their homes or other convenient locations. These specially equipped mobile units eliminate the need for traditional clinic visits, enhancing convenience for pet owners while reducing stress for animals. This approach supports timely and accessible medical attention, improving overall pet health outcomes and owner satisfaction.

Factors Driving Demand in the Mobile Pet Vet Services Market

A major factor propelling the mobile pet vet services market is the growing number of pet owners worldwide. Pet ownership encompasses keeping animals such as dogs, cats, and birds as companions within households. This trend has been fueled by lifestyle changes, with younger generations increasingly choosing pets as emotional companions or family substitutes, which has expanded the pet-owning population.

As more households welcome pets, there is a growing demand for accessible veterinary care that eliminates the challenges associated with traditional clinic visits. For example, in March 2025, the American Pet Products Association reported that 94 million households in the U.S. owned at least one pet, up from 82 million households in 2023. This significant rise highlights how increasing pet ownership is driving demand for mobile veterinary services.

Regional Leaders and Emerging Markets in Mobile Pet Vet Services

In terms of regional market share, North America held the largest portion of the mobile pet vet services market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market report analyzes key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global developments and regional opportunities within the mobile veterinary care space.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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