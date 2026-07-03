Yunjie Metal Develops Next-Generation Precision Metal Tubing for Global Supply Chains

BAOJI, SHAANXI, CHINA, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baoji Yunjie Metal Products Co., Ltd ., a long-established specialist in refractory and specialty metals, has announced a new strategic advancement in its precision metal tubing and high-end metal processing capabilities. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Baoji, Shaanxi—widely known as China’s “Titanium Valley”—the company has built more than three decades of expertise in tungsten, molybdenum, tantalum, niobium, titanium, nickel, zirconium, and other advanced rare metals. Today, Yunjie Metal is positioning itself as a key innovator in next-generation precision metal tubing designed for global high-tech supply chains.The company’s latest development reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting advanced industries such as aerospace, semiconductors, medical devices, nuclear energy, optoelectronics, and new-energy systems. Precision metal tubing, as a critical structural and functional component in these sectors, requires extreme control over dimensional accuracy, surface quality, material consistency, and performance stability under harsh operating environments. Yunjie Metal’s new-generation approach aims to address these challenges through fully integrated manufacturing and advanced process engineering.Strengthening a Three-Decade Foundation in Specialty MetalsSince its establishment in 1995, Yunjie Metal has steadily expanded from a regional processor of refractory metals into a comprehensive high-end manufacturing enterprise. Over the years, the company has developed a complete industrial chain covering raw material processing, rolling (calendering), heat treatment, sheet-metal fabrication, and precision machining. This end-to-end capability allows Yunjie to maintain strict control over every stage of production, ensuring consistent quality and performance across all product lines.Located in Baoji, one of China’s most important centers for rare-metal production, the company benefits from strong industrial clustering, skilled technical talent, and a well-established supply ecosystem. With a manufacturing campus covering 15,000 square meters and 8,000 square meters of integrated R&D, production, and office facilities, Yunjie Metal has built a solid infrastructure to support large-scale, high-precision manufacturing operations.The company also maintains a registered capital of RMB 15 million and has continuously invested in upgrading its production systems and quality assurance capabilities. These investments have allowed Yunjie to move beyond traditional metal processing into more advanced precision engineering domains, including micro-scale tubing and specialized structural components.Advancing Precision Metal Tubing for High-End ApplicationsThe newly developed generation of precision metal tubing focuses on meeting increasingly complex industrial requirements. In modern advanced manufacturing, metal tubing is no longer a simple structural element but a critical functional component that must withstand extreme temperature, pressure, corrosion, and mechanical stress conditions.Yunjie Metal’s precision tubing solutions are engineered to serve high-value applications in sectors such as aerospace propulsion systems, semiconductor equipment pipelines, medical implant systems, vacuum technology, and high-temperature thermal equipment. These applications demand extremely tight tolerances and consistent material performance, especially when dealing with refractory metals such as tungsten and molybdenum or corrosion-resistant materials like titanium and zirconium.To achieve these goals, Yunjie Metal has strengthened its internal R&D capabilities, focusing on process innovation and material optimization. The company has refined its forming, rolling, and heat-treatment technologies to ensure stable mechanical properties and improved surface quality. These advancements are essential for producing tubing that can maintain structural integrity under extreme operational conditions.Integrated Manufacturing and Quality Control SystemsA key strength of Yunjie Metal lies in its fully integrated manufacturing system. Unlike fragmented production models, the company maintains complete in-house control over its processes—from raw material selection and alloy processing to final product finishing and inspection. This vertical integration allows for precise quality management and rapid response to customized customer requirements.Yunjie’s quality management system is built on the principle that “quality ensures survival, efficiency drives growth, and continuous improvement earns customer satisfaction.” Over the past 30 years, the company has continuously upgraded its inspection technologies, process monitoring systems, and production standards to ensure consistent reliability.Advanced quality assurance protocols are implemented across all production stages, including dimensional inspection, material composition verification, surface analysis, and mechanical performance testing. These systems ensure that each precision metal tubing product meets strict international standards and customer-specific requirements.Innovation-Driven R&D and Engineering DevelopmentInnovation remains at the core of Yunjie Metal’s development strategy. The company operates a dedicated R&D center within its 8,000 m² integrated facility, focusing on advanced materials research, process optimization, and application engineering.One of the company’s key strengths is its ability to develop customized solutions for complex industrial requirements. For example, in the field of composite superhard materials, Yunjie produces high-precision dies and tooling components used in polycrystalline diamond compact (PDC) cutter manufacturing. In high-temperature applications, the company designs thermal-field assemblies and hot-zone components used in crystal growth systems, powder metallurgy, and advanced heat treatment processes.These capabilities demonstrate Yunjie Metal’s ability to extend beyond traditional metal fabrication into advanced engineering solutions that support critical global industries. The development of next-generation precision metal tubing is a natural extension of this expertise, combining material science, structural engineering, and precision manufacturing.Expanding Global Applications Across High-Tech IndustriesAs global industries continue to evolve toward higher precision, miniaturization, and performance efficiency, the demand for advanced metal materials has increased significantly. Yunjie Metal’s products are now widely used in aerospace structures, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, medical technology systems, nuclear energy components, and optoelectronic devices.In aerospace applications, precision metal tubing is used in fuel delivery systems, hydraulic control systems, and thermal management assemblies. In semiconductor manufacturing, tubing systems play a critical role in gas delivery and vacuum environments where contamination control is essential. In the medical field, high-precision metal tubing is used in minimally invasive surgical instruments and implantable devices requiring biocompatibility and durability.Yunjie Metal’s ability to serve these industries demonstrates its strong engineering foundation and adaptability in meeting global technical standards. The company’s continued investment in research and process innovation ensures that its products remain aligned with evolving industry requirements.Recognition and Industry PositioningOver the years, Yunjie Metal has received multiple honors and certifications reflecting its technological strength and industry contributions. In 2021, the company was recognized as a “Gazelle Enterprise” by the Baoji High-tech Zone and certified as a Specialized, Refined, Characteristic & Innovative (SRDI) SME as well as a High-tech Enterprise by the Shaanxi Department of Industry and Information Technology.In 2023, the company was awarded the title of Shaanxi Hidden Champion Enterprise and recognized as a Demonstration Enterprise for Transformation and Upgrading of the Private Economy, as well as a Shaanxi Industrial Premium Product Enterprise. These honors highlight Yunjie Metal’s growing influence in China’s advanced manufacturing sector.In 2024, the company further strengthened its innovation credentials by becoming a Municipal-level R&D Institution for Industrial Enterprises in Baoji and was accredited as a Baoji Municipal Military-Civil Fusion Enterprise. These achievements reflect the company’s increasing role in supporting both civilian and strategic industrial applications.Future Outlook: Building a Global Precision Metal LeaderLooking ahead, Yunjie Metal plans to continue expanding its capabilities in precision metal tubing and advanced specialty metal systems. The company aims to strengthen its global supply chain presence by providing high-performance, customized solutions for critical industries worldwide.With increasing global demand for advanced materials in aerospace, semiconductor, and energy sectors, Yunjie Metal is well-positioned to play a significant role in shaping the future of precision metal manufacturing. Its combination of deep material expertise, integrated production systems, and strong R&D capabilities provides a solid foundation for continued international growth.By focusing on innovation, quality, and application-driven engineering, Yunjie Metal is committed to advancing the boundaries of specialty metal processing and delivering next-generation solutions for global industrial supply chains.For more information, please visit: https://www.yjmetals.com/

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