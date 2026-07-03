CitroTech Attracts Wildfire Defense Partnerships Across North America's Most Fire-Prone Regions

CitroTech expands its certified partner network from two to 13 organizations, increasing access to proactive wildfire protection across high-risk regions in North America. CitroTech continues its national expansion with EPA Safer Choice-recognized fire inhibitor technology, targeting the country's highest wildfire-risk markets through certified partners.

The company has grown its certified partner network to over a dozen organizations, extending access to proactive wildfire protection in high-risk communities

CitroTech Inc. (NYSE:CITR)

With our nontoxic, phosphate-free fire inhibitor, we’re helping communities get ahead of risk in a safer, more responsible way.” — Kevin Schaff, Global Head of Business Development & Partnerships

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CitroTech (NYSE AM: CITR) , a specialty chemical company developing environmentally safe fire-inhibitor solutions, today announced the expansion of its certified partner network from 2 to 13 organizations. The rapid growth of this network over recent months is increasing access to proactive wildfire protection across several of North America's most fire-prone regions.CitroTech is a B2i Digital Featured Company . See the company’s profile at https://b2idigital.com/citrotech Building on recent market traction in Colorado and an established presence in some of California’s most populated metropolitan areas — including Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento — CitroTech has expanded into Florida, Montana, and Washington as part of its targeted growth strategy. Outside of the U.S. market, CitroTech operates in Alberta, Canada, where the wildfire risk is significant due to dry forests, prolonged drought, hot summers, and lightning strikes.“Effective prevention shouldn’t come at the expense of the environment,” said Kevin Schaff, Global Head of Business Development and Partnerships at CitroTech. “With our nontoxic, phosphate-free fire inhibitor, we’re helping communities get ahead of risk in a safer, more responsible way. And by starting in the highest-risk areas, we’re building a model for how wildfire prevention and asset protection can be done better.”As wildfire risk continues to intensify, communities are increasingly investing in preventive mitigation strategies designed to protect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure before fires occur. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there were over 35,000 wildfire incidents in 2024, burning nearly 7.8 million acres across the United States. Western and Southeastern states, including California, Texas, Oregon, Arizona, Montana, Florida, and Washington, are among the regions facing the greatest wildfire risk.Additionally, there are more than 40 million homes located within the Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI), which refers to areas where residential and commercial development overlaps with fire-prone landscapes. Over 1.2 million homes in California alone are at elevated wildfire risk due to their location within designated WUI zones.Unlike traditional wildfire response strategies that focus on suppression after ignition, CitroTech's approach centers on prevention and proactive asset protection. Through its certified partner network, companies, organizations, and trained professionals are able to deploy the first and only EPA Safer Choice-recognized fire inhibitor. The solution is designed to reduce wildfire risk before fires start, delivering long-lasting protection that extends the effectiveness of wildfire mitigation efforts beyond the capabilities of traditional water-based approaches.To support its expansion, CitroTech is training and certifying wildfire mitigation professionals through a structured partner program that includes product training, certification, continuing education, and ongoing technical support. The program ensures consistent deployment across markets, with partners trained to operate within state-specific regulations and apply solutions in a way that avoids typical water-use and environmental limitations.California remains CitroTech's largest market, while Colorado has emerged as another rapidly growing region as investment in proactive wildfire mitigation grows among homeowners, businesses, and municipal stakeholders.Looking ahead, CitroTech plans to continue expanding into the nation's most wildfire-prone states, including Oregon, Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico. The company aims to establish a presence in the top ten high-risk wildfire markets and more than double its certified partner network by the end of 2026.About CitroTech Inc.CitroTech Inc. (NYSE AM: CITR) is manufacturing and deploying the CitroTech family of innovative, environmentally safe fire prevention solutions for homes, wood products, and wildfire prevention and asset protection. CitroTech is the only long-term fire inhibitor recognized by the EPA Safer Choice program and tested to UL Greenguard Gold standards, providing effective and scientifically validated wildfire mitigation while safeguarding human and environmental health. The company’s growing patent portfolio, recurring-revenue model, and scalable approach support its long-term growth and market expansion. For more information, visit www.citrotech.com Media Contact:CitroTech Inc.Isabella SarloAntenna GroupCitroTech@antennagroup.com(516) 526-9227Investor Relations Contact:Brett Maas, Managing PrincipalHayden IR, LLCCITR@haydenir.com(480) 861-2425Additional Contact:

CitroTech Attracts Wildfire Defense Partnerships Across North America's Most Fire-Prone Regions

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