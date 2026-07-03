Experience Kuvings in Person: Exclusive PayDay Sale and Convenient Pickup Options Now Available in Metro Manila

Kuvings Philippines' showroom in Metro Manila. Customers can pick up their orders quickly at the Kuvings showroom. The Kuvings showroom located in Metro Manila, Nuevo Comienzo. The Kuvings showroom located in Metro Manila, Nuevo Comienzo.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuvings Philippines is introducing its physical showroom in Metro Manila, providing customers with a dedicated space to explore and experience its premium kitchen appliances firsthand. Visitors can view the company's product lineup, interact with the products, and learn more about their features before making a purchase. In addition, Kuvings is currently offering a limited-time PayDay promotion across its full range of products.✔️Access to the Nuevo Comienzo Showroom The Nuevo Comienzo Showroom is now open to the public, allowing customers to explore the full range of Kuvings slow juicers and kitchen appliances firsthand. Detailed information regarding the showroom’s location and operating hours is available at the official store locator page: https://kuvings.ph/pages/store-location ✔️Local Pickup Option in Metro ManilaTo facilitate a more efficient shopping process, Kuvings has introduced a local pickup option for customers residing in or near Metro Manila.This service allows online orders to be processed and subsequently collected directly from the Nuevo Comienzo Showroom once the order is ready for pickup. By selecting the "Pickup" option during the online checkout process, customers can collect their purchases locally, reducing potential wait times associated with traditional shipping methods.Kuvings has initiated a site-wide PayDay promotion, offering a 20% discount on all products. The promotion is designed to provide cost-effective access to the brand’s high-performance kitchen appliances.✨Offer Details: 20% discount on the entire product catalog.👉Promotion Period: Valid until July 5, 2026.Interested parties can view the product lineup and finalize purchases through the official website at https://kuvings.ph

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