PinnacleQM Announces Strategic Acquisition of Long-Standing Partner KiwiQA

PinnacleQM X KiwiQA

Combining complementary assurance, testing and AI automation capabilities to accelerate international growth and strengthen client outcomes

This acquisition isn’t about absorbing a smaller business into a bigger one. It’s about recognising a partnership that already works and nurturing the structure to scale.” — Gary Jenn , Managing Director, PinnacleQM

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PinnacleQM today announced its intention to acquire KiwiQA , its long-standing strategic partner and a respected assurance and testing services provider with a strong track record across mid-tier client markets.The acquisition brings together two established organisations operating in the assurance, automation and testing sector, with highly complementary capabilities, industry focus areas and delivery models. PinnacleQM represents one of the Top Three providers in APAC, and the new combined business will enable PinnacleQM to continue its focus on servicing large, complex enterprise clients while strengthening its international Global Delivery Centre (GDC) capability and expanding its reach into markets where KiwiQA has traditionally demonstrated deep client engagement and delivery strength.KiwiQA brings its proven complementary experience in market-aligned testing tools, delivery frameworks and client solutions, further aligning to PinnacleQM’s ability to support clients across the full assurance lifecycle.Over several years of partnership, KiwiQA has also played a leading role in the successful implementation, deployment and delivery of client services underpinned by PinnacleQM’s leading AI automation platforms. This established collaboration has supported the certification of thousands of testers as Pinnacle product specialists across international and offshore delivery markets, creating a strong foundation for the next stage of growth.PinnacleQM Managing Director, Gary Jenn said “the strategic acquisition represents a natural and positive progression in the relationship between the two organisations”."PinnacleQM and KiwiQA have already built a strong partnership over many years, based on shared values, delivery discipline and a commitment to improving client focused solutions and improvement outcomes. This acquisition allows us to bring together complementary strengths at a time when assurance, testing and AI-enabled automation are becoming increasingly critical to business performance. Together, the merger of our people, systems, capabilities and offerings finds us better positioned to scale internationally, continue to support complex enterprise transformation and broaden our services to mid-tier clients." — Gary Jenn, Managing Director, PinnacleQMAs part of the acquisition, KiwiQA’s current CEO, Niranjan Limbachiya, will join the PinnacleQM Board and will play an active and ongoing role in the integration, scaling and international growth of PinnacleQM and KiwiQA businesses within the wider portfolio of the Pinnacle Group."Our relationship with PinnacleQM has already delivered meaningful value for clients, teams and partners across multiple markets. Joining PinnacleQM creates a stronger platform for growth, innovation and service excellence. I look forward to contributing at Board level and supporting the continued success of the combined business and teams." — Niranjan Limbachiya, CEO KiwiQAPinnacleQM believes the future of assurance and testing will be shaped by collaboration, specialisation and the intelligent use of automation and AI. The company continues to work closely with other assurance and testing service providers across the market and sees increasing value in partnership led delivery models as it does with its global tier 1 ISV partners."We believe collaboration across the assurance, automation and testing sector is strengthening client value, vision and outcomes. By recognising the value in our different areas of focus and delivery strength, we can provide clients with more complete, more flexible and more effective services. We believe this collaborative approach will continue to create opportunities for strategic partnerships, resellers, mergers and market growth." — Gary Jenn, Managing Director, PinnacleQMThe acquisition of KiwiQA reinforces PinnacleQM’s commitment to building a scalable, internationally proven digital assurance, automation and testing organisation, which is supported by specialist talent, tried and tested delivery models and underpinned by advanced AI automation platforms.PinnacleQM expects the combined business to create new opportunities for clients, employees and partners as it expands its international footprint and continues to invest in next-generation R&D and solution development.About PinnacleQMPinnacleQM is a digital assurance, AI automation and testing organisation focused on supporting complex enterprise clients with scalable quality engineering, testing and automation solutions. PinnacleQM combines deep industry expertise with advanced automation platforms to help organisations improve quality, reduce delivery risk and accelerate business value.About KiwiQAKiwiQA is a testing services provider with established capability across small to mid-tier client markets, traditional testing services, market-aligned tooling and specialist delivery models. Through its long-standing partnership with PinnacleQM, KiwiQA has supported the deployment of AI-enabled testing solutions and the certification of thousands of Pinnacle product specialists internationally.

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