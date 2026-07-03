Paraformaldehyde Market Projected to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Industrial and Medical Applications

Paraformaldehyde Market Growing Demand

Increasing use of paraformaldehyde in the production of disinfectants, fixatives, fumigants, and fungicides continues to drive market expansion.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global paraformaldehyde market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by rising demand across industries such as healthcare, agriculture, and chemical manufacturing. According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13737 Key Growth Drivers:- Increasing use of paraformaldehyde in the production of disinfectants, fixatives, fumigants, and fungicides continues to drive market expansion. The compound's broad applicability in industrial and medical processes has strengthened its market position. Additionally, growing adoption in organic chemical synthesis, printing and photography, fertilizer production, and fluorescent lighting applications is expected to create new growth opportunities over the forecast period.- Despite these favorable trends, concerns regarding the potential health risks associated with paraformaldehyde may restrain market growth to some extent.Medical Segment to Register Fastest Growth:- Based on application, the medical segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Rising demand for paraformaldehyde as an effective disinfectant and sterilizing agent in healthcare and pharmaceutical applications is supporting this growth.- Meanwhile, the agrochemicals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing more than two-fifths of the global market. Growing food demand, expanding agricultural activities, and the need to improve crop quality and productivity continue to drive consumption in this segment.Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Market:- Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominated the global paraformaldehyde market in 2020, followed by North America, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue. The region's leadership is primarily attributed to robust production capacities, particularly in China.- The LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest growth through 2030, with a projected CAGR of 6.6%. Increasing production of laminates, pentaerythritol, methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), and wood panels is anticipated to support regional market expansion.Leading Market Participants:-Key companies operating in the global paraformaldehyde market include:- Alpha Chemika- Merck- Caldic- Celanese- Alfa Aesar- Yinhe Chemical- Ekta International- Ercros- Chemanol- Jinan Xiangrui Chemical Co., Ltd.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/paraformaldehyde-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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