Blood on the Sawdust Trail Launches a Faith Driven Western Mystery Series Set on the American Frontier

Blood on the Sawdust Trail (Circuit Rider Mysteries Book 1) by Jim Head

Jim Head blends historical fiction, suspense, and faith as the first Circuit Rider Mysteries installment follows a preacher uncovering the truth behind a murder

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jim Head introduces Blood on the Sawdust Trail, the first novel in the Circuit Rider Mysteries series, a historical mystery that combines frontier justice, Christian faith, and classic detective storytelling. Set in Redemption, Colorado, during the summer of 1887, the novel follows Reverend Elias Cane, a circuit-riding preacher whose ministry unexpectedly places him at the center of a murder investigation. Rich in historical atmosphere and moral complexity, the book offers readers an engaging blend of Western adventure and compelling mystery.

The story begins during a week-long revival meeting where Silas Moon, a notorious land speculator whose fraudulent dealings have devastated local families, publicly repents before the congregation. Moments later, he is discovered murdered at the altar, stabbed with the revival's ceremonial knife in full view of nearly two hundred witnesses. With almost everyone in town harboring a motive and no clear suspect, Reverend Elias Cane joins Deputy Marshal Grace Holloway to uncover a web of deception involving hidden identities, long-buried secrets, and personal vendettas that stretch far beyond a single crime.

The inspiration behind Blood on the Sawdust Trail comes from a desire to combine the enduring appeal of classic Western fiction with the moral questions often explored through faith-based storytelling. Jim Head places readers in a frontier community where justice and mercy frequently collide, creating a narrative that examines the consequences of greed, redemption, forgiveness, and truth. Through its historical setting and layered characters, the novel presents timeless themes within an engaging mystery framework.

Beyond its suspenseful investigation, the novel explores the challenges of living out faith in a world marked by conflict and human imperfection. Reverend Elias Cane is called not only to preach but also to confront injustice, demonstrating that courage often requires both conviction and compassion. As the mystery unfolds, readers are invited to consider the lasting power of redemption, the cost of honesty, and the difficult choices required to pursue truth when every answer carries personal consequences.

Blood on the Sawdust Trail will appeal to readers of historical mysteries, Western fiction, inspirational suspense, and character-driven detective stories. Fans of richly detailed frontier settings, intricate investigations, and novels that thoughtfully weave faith into compelling narratives will find an engaging beginning to a series that promises memorable characters and enduring themes.

Jim Head is the author of the Circuit Rider Mysteries, a series that brings together historical authenticity, Christian values, and classic mystery storytelling. Through Blood on the Sawdust Trail, he introduces readers to a frontier where justice is hard-won, redemption is possible, and truth ultimately prevails despite the obstacles standing in its way.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/00dNJu3W

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