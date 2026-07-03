DCIIS UAE 2026 Concludes in Dubai, Advancing the Future of Resilient, Sustainable & AI-Ready Data Centre Infrastructure

DCIIS UAE - H.E. Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) DCIIS UAE Networking and Business Meetings DCIIS UAE Attendees

It was a pleasure being part of DCIIS UAE. The organisation, audience quality, & overall energy of the event were excellent, and we already see strong opportunities to build on the connections made.” — Mohammad Faraj, Marketing - Midea MBT, Midea Global

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Data Centre Infrastructure & Innovation Summit (DCIIS UAE 2026) successfully concluded in Dubai, bringing together government leaders, utilities, developers, consultants, technology innovators, sustainability experts and infrastructure stakeholders to shape the next phase of the UAE’s rapidly expanding digital economy. The two-day summit was held on 29 – 30 June 2026 and focused on the design, delivery and operation of next-generation data centre ecosystems across the region.

Officially supported by Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, DCIIS UAE reinforced the UAE’s commitment to building secure, resilient and energy-efficient digital infrastructure that supports national digital transformation ambitions, AI adoption and long-term sustainability goals.

The summit opened with a keynote address from H.E. Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EtihadWE, followed by strategic insights from senior representative of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, highlighting the critical role of energy planning, efficiency and resilience in enabling the next generation of mission-critical infrastructure.

Throughout the conference, regional and international experts explored the most pressing trends shaping the sector, including:

• AI-driven and high-density data centre design

• Sustainable construction and energy efficiency

• Hybrid cloud integration and infrastructure scalability

• Smart city development and digital infrastructure planning

• ESG frameworks and environmental impact mitigation

• Digital twins and intelligent monitoring systems

• Emerging international standards for mission-critical facilities

• Physical security and operational resilience strategies

More than a traditional conference, DCIIS UAE served as a collaborative platform connecting policymakers, utilities, developers, operators, consultants and technology providers at a time when the Middle East’s data centre market is projected to experience significant growth, driven by AI workloads, cloud adoption and accelerating digital transformation initiatives.

The programme featured expert contributions from leading organisations including EtihadWE, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Masdar City, GBCI MENA, JLL, Khazna Data Centres, AESG, WSP, Black & White Engineering, ASHRAE Falcon Chapter UAE, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, AHRI, and other regional industry leaders.

DCIIS UAE 2026 was further strengthened by the support of its sponsors, exhibitors and industry partners, whose technologies and solutions showcased the future of resilient and sustainable digital infrastructure. Featured sponsors included Saint-Gobain, Midea, Knauf, Axis Communications, Enova, Fluke, Salto, Genetec, IQ Sight, Naffco, Hanwha Vision, Samcom, Cemex, Bahra Electric, Milestone, ISS (Intelligent Security Systems, Velesea, SKM Air Conditioning, EBS Dx, and Martin Professional Middle East.

Speaking on the importance of the event, delegates highlighted the growing need for collaboration between government authorities, utility providers, developers and technology companies to ensure that future data centre developments are not only scalable and secure, but also aligned with the UAE’s energy transition and sustainability objectives. Discussions throughout the summit reflected the industry's commitment to balancing growing demand for digital services with resource efficiency, operational resilience and environmental responsibility.

As the UAE continues to position itself as a regional hub for cloud, AI and digital infrastructure investment, DCIIS UAE has established itself as a premier platform for advancing dialogue, partnerships and innovation across the sector. The summit's outcomes are expected to contribute to future developments that support UAE Vision 2031, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050.

About DCIIS UAE

The Data Centre Infrastructure & Innovation Summit (DCIIS UAE) is a national industry platform dedicated to the development, infrastructure, financing and operation of next-generation data centres. The event brings together public and private sector stakeholders to address the full data centre lifecycle, from site selection and construction to power, cooling, sustainability, safety, security and operational excellence.

Website: www.dciis-uae.com

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