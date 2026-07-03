Rheology Modifiers Market Witnesses Strong Demand from Personal Care Sector

Rheology Modifiers Market Rising Demand

The market is primarily driven by the growing demand for personal care products and the increasing use of rheology modifiers across multiple industries.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global rheology modifiers market was valued at $7.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $11.3 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period (2021–2030), according to Allied Market Research.Market Overview:The market is primarily driven by the growing demand for personal care products and the increasing use of rheology modifiers across multiple industries. However, fluctuations in crude oil prices continue to pose challenges for market growth. On the positive side, rapid urbanization and the rising number of commercial construction projects are expected to create significant growth opportunities over the coming years.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13739 Segment Analysis:-By Type:- Organic rheology modifiers dominated the market in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global revenue.- Inorganic rheology modifiers are expected to register the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 4.4% through 2030.By Distribution Channel:- The indirect distribution channel held the largest market share in 2020, contributing nearly three-fifths of total revenue.- The direct distribution channel is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.Regional Insights:- Asia-Pacific led the global rheology modifiers market in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of total market revenue. The region is also expected to record the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 4.3% through 2030, supported by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and increasing demand from end-use industries.- Other regions analyzed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Key Market Players:-Major companies operating in the global rheology modifiers market include:- Arkema- Ashland- BASF SE- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.- Akzo Nobel N.V.- BYK Additives & Instruments- Elementis Plc- The Dow Chemical Company- Clariant- Croda International PlcThese companies are focusing on strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, product innovation, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market presence.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rheology-modifiers-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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