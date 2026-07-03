PropSourcer Tops 140 Verified UK Property Sourcing Agents as Deal Sourcing Demand Grows

The UK deal sourcing platform lists 140+ compliance-checked property sourcers, helping investors find below market value and off-market property deals safely

Anyone can call themselves a property sourcer overnight. We verify credentials and compliance before a profile goes live, so investors only deal with professionals who take their business seriously” — Dean Pike, Founder of PropSourcer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PropSourcer, the UK’s directory of verified property sourcing agents, has passed 140 compliance-checked sourcers and 3,500 investor enquiries as demand for professional deal sourcing continues to grow across the UK property market.The milestone comes as more UK property investors turn to sourcing agents to find below market value (BMV) and off-market opportunities that never reach the major portals. With higher mortgage costs and regulatory change reshaping buy-to-let, investors are increasingly paying specialists to find deals that still stack up.What is property sourcing?Property sourcing is the process of finding and negotiating property deals on behalf of investors. A property sourcer, also known as a deal sourcer, property finder or buying agent, identifies opportunities, packages the deal and introduces it to an investor for a fee.Professional sourcing agents typically specialise in strategies such as buy-to-let, HMO (houses in multiple occupation), rent-to-rent, serviced accommodation, BRRR and property flips, and in specific local markets they know street by street.An unregulated industry with real risks:Property deal sourcing remains largely unregulated in the UK. Anyone can call themselves a sourcing agent overnight, with no licence, no qualifications and no oversight. For investors, the risks are real: mishandled funds, missing compliance registrations and deals that do not stand up to scrutiny.PropSourcer was built to remove that uncertainty. Every property sourcing company listed in its directory passes a manual verification process before going live. Checks cover company registration, ICO data protection registration, property redress scheme membership and HMRC anti-money laundering (AML) supervision, alongside evidence of genuine trading activity.Compliance is then monitored on an ongoing basis, and sourcers who no longer meet the standard are removed.A growing marketplace for investors and sourcers:Since launching in 2023, the property sourcing platform has become one of the most established of its kind in the UK:• 140+ verified UK property sourcers listed across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland• 3,500+ qualified investor enquiries processed• 70+ property deals sold via the platform• Ranked the #6 UK PropTech company in March 2025Coverage spans the UK’s most active investment markets, including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and Glasgow, plus strong regional coverage across Scotland.How it works for property investors:Investors can search the full directory of UK property sourcing agents by strategy and location, compare credentials and client recommendations, and send enquiries free of charge.An optional Inside Investor membership unlocks every sourcer’s full profile and direct contact details, first access to off-market property deals , and a free matchmaking service that pairs investors with best-fit sourcing agents, often on the same day.How it works for sourcing agents:For professional deal sourcers, PropSourcer replaces cold outreach with qualified investor leads. Verified members receive enquiries directly, with no per-lead fees and no commission on completed deals, so sourcers keep 100% of what they earn.A verified listing also gives compliant property sourcing companies something the wider market cannot: independent proof that their credentials have been checked.“Anyone can call themselves a property sourcer overnight. We verify credentials and compliance before a profile goes live, so investors only deal with professionals who take their business seriously,” said Dean Pike, founder of PropSourcer. “Our goal is simple: make property sourcing safer for investors, and more rewarding for the professionals doing it properly.”About PropSourcer:PropSourcer is the UK’s directory and marketplace of verified property sourcing agents, connecting UK property investors with compliance-checked deal sourcers nationwide. Investors use the platform to find trusted experts, access off-market and below market value property deals, and get matched with the right sourcing agent for their strategy. Property sourcing professionals use PropSourcer to prove their compliance, showcase client recommendations and win qualified investor leads.Investors can browse verified sourcing agents and off-market deals, and make enquiries for free, at https://www.propsourcer.com Sourcing agents can apply for verification at https://www.propsourcer.com/join , with most profiles approved within 24 hours.

How PropSourcer Works in 90 Seconds - Find a Verified UK Property Sourcing Agent

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