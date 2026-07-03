New release: 'The Systemic Employee Conversation' – Achieving better results by asking the right questions

Book: The Systemic Employee Conversation Book cover Kompetenztraining.de

A new specialist book shows how systemic questioning techniques can make employee conversations more effective, solution-focused and sustainable

HAMBURG, GERMANY, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many managers know the situation well: the conversation was carefully prepared, the issues were laid out clearly, and a solution was already in mind. Yet afterward, little changes. Agreements are only partially implemented, conflicts continue to simmer, or employees remain passive.In his new book The Systemic Employee Conversation – Using the Right Questions to Create Clarity, Foster Solutions and Achieve Results, leadership trainer and coach René Laxy explains why this traditional approach often reaches its limits – and how managers can use systemic questions to encourage greater personal responsibility, reflection and lasting change.When well-meaning conversations have the opposite effectMany managers know the dilemma: feedback that was intended to motivate causes an employee to withdraw. A performance review meant to provide guidance creates pressure rather than clarity. A development conversation designed to unlock potential has little or no lasting effect.The reason is rarely a lack of good intentions – it's an unconscious pattern in how the conversation is conducted: when managers provide ready-made solutions, they also take responsibility for what happens next. When they ask systemic questions, they return responsibility to where it belongs.Systemic questions have long been part of the toolkit of coaches and organisational development professionals. In everyday management practice, however, they are often used only occasionally or without a clear structure.This new book shows how managers can use these questioning techniques purposefully in employee conversations – not as a stand-alone method, but as part of a clear and structured approach to conducting effective conversations.12 question types, practical and ready to useThe book presents twelve types of systemic questions, each built on its own logic: hypothetical questions, scaling questions, circular questions, exception questions, practical transfer questions, and seven more. For each question type, Laxy explains:• What characterises this type of question and how it works• In which conversational situations it is particularly effective• Step-by-step guidance for using it• Complete sample dialogues from everyday management practice• Typical pitfalls and how to avoid themThe second part of the book focuses on specific conversational contexts: clarifying objectives, giving feedback, handling conflict situations, conducting conversations involving criticism, and supporting change processes. In all these situations, systemic questions can fundamentally change the dynamics of the conversation – because they do not prescribe solutions, but open up space for reflection.A practical example from the bookInstead of the usual question: “Why isn’t the project making progress?” – which often creates pressure – Laxy recommends asking:„Let’s say the project is deemed a success in three months’ time. What would you and your colleagues notice first?“A small change in wording. A fundamentally different conversation.The book is currently available in German only.About the authorRené Laxy is a trainer, coach and founder of Kompetenztraining.de . For more than 23 years, he has supported executives from the private and public sectors in developing effective conversation, communication and leadership skills. His areas of expertise include employee conversations, leadership communication, systemic questioning techniques, conflict resolution and personal development. „The Systemic Employee Conversation“ is his latest book, published by the renowned managerSeminare Verlag.Members of the press are warmly invited to get in touchJournalists researching systemic leadership communication for an in-depth interview, review or background article are warmly invited to contact René Laxy. He is available for interviews, guest articles and expert commentary.Review copies in German can be provided on request.Book detailsTitle: Das systemische Mitarbeitergespräch – Mit den richtigen Fragen Klarheit schaffen, Lösungen fördern und Wirkung erzielenAuthor: René LaxyPublisher: managerSeminare VerlagISBN: 978-3949611483Press contactRené LaxyKompetenztraining.deE-Mail: Kontakt@kompetenztraining.deTelephone: +49 40 – 696 357 696Further information about the book and seminars for managers can be found at:

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