Chromatography Resins Market Fueled by Growing Demand for Biomolecule Purification and Vaccine Manufacturing

Chromatography Resins Market Growing Demand

The rising demand for biomolecule separation and purification across the biopharmaceutical industry remains a key factor accelerating market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global chromatography resins market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of biomolecule separation and purification technologies, along with continuous advancements in affinity and ion-exchange chromatography resins.According to a report by Allied Market Research titled "Chromatography Resins Market by Type (Hydrophobic Interaction Resin, Multimodal or Mixed-Mode Resin, Size Exclusion Resin, Affinity Resin, Ion-Exchange Resin, and Others) and Application (Antibody Purification, Biomolecule Separation & Purification, Vaccination, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $4.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12640 Market Dynamics:-The rising demand for biomolecule separation and purification across the biopharmaceutical industry remains a key factor accelerating market growth. Additionally, technological innovations in affinity and ion-exchange chromatography resins are improving purification efficiency, scalability, and product quality, further strengthening market expansion.Despite these positive trends, the market faces challenges from the high production costs associated with chromatography resins. However, increasing investments in vaccine development and purification technologies are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities over the coming years.Affinity Resins Lead the Market:Among resin types, the affinity resins segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global revenue, and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period.The segment's dominance is attributed to several performance advantages, including:- High binding capacity- Superior selectivity for antibody fragments- Minimal ligand leakage- Faster purification processes- Reduced resin consumptionMeanwhile, the ion-exchange resins segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 7.5% through 2030. Increasing demand for high-resolution protein separation, enhanced sample loading capacity, and improved manufacturing flexibility continues to support segment expansion.Antibody Purification Remains the Largest Application:By application, antibody purification emerged as the leading segment in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global market revenue. It is also projected to record the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.The segment's growth is driven by its ability to:- Support high-capacity purification- Handle high-titer feedstocks efficiently- Deliver mild elution conditions- Improve overall purification performanceOther key application areas include biomolecule separation and purification, vaccination, and various research and industrial biotechnology applications.North America Maintains Market Leadership:- North America dominated the global chromatography resins market in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of total revenue, and is expected to retain its leading position through 2030.The region is also projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.6%, supported by:- A strong presence of leading chromatography resin manufacturers- Rapid expansion of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies- Widespread adoption of chromatography technologies for analytical testing and product purification- Robust investments in life sciences research and bioprocessingThe report also evaluates growth trends across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Market Key Players:-Major companies operating in the global chromatography resins market include:- Cytiva Life Sciences- Sartorius AG- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.- Tosoh Bioscience- Generon- Repligen Corporation- Bio-Works- JNC Corporation- LAF Biotechnology- Anatrace Products LLC𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chromatography-resins-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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