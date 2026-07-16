Pre-Orders Open July 16: Lobo Batman: Batman Who Frags Statue

Museum Masterline Dark Nights: Death Metal (Comics) Lobo Batman: Batman Who Frags Concept design by Carlos D'Anda Front Size Swappable Parts Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: Lobo Batman: Batman Who Frags from "Dark Nights: Death Metal." Pre-orders July 16, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce the upcoming pre-order of Lobo Batman: Batman Who Frags from "Dark Nights: Death Metal," joining the Museum Masterline series.Based on the tie-in comic "Dark Nights: Death Metal – Infinite Hour Exxxtreme! #1," this 1/3 scale statue depicts Batman Who Frags, a Dark Multiverse version of Bruce Wayne who injected himself with Czarnian DNA. The design is based on concept artwork by Carlos D'Anda and translates the character's distinctive appearance into three-dimensional form.The statue features two main display options. One portrait recreates his long dreadlocks and facial expression from the comic, while the alternate portrait features a heavy metal mask inspired by the Space Hog. Details including the layered biker outfit, matte white Czarnian skin, and Batarang-inspired chain hook have been sculpted and painted to reflect the character's design. The themed base is inspired by the denizens of darkness and the character's grotesque machine.Also included are two additional portraits featuring casually slicked-back hair and a rugged hand-stitched leather mask, allowing for a variety of display combinations.The DX Bonus Version also includes a Toy Batman Mask, offering an additional display option.Product Name:Museum Masterline Dark Nights: Death Metal (Comics) Lobo Batman: Batman Who Frags Concept design by Carlos D'Anda DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $2,299Edition Size: 300Arrival Date: March 2028Scale: 1/3H: 81 cm W: 51 cm D: 52 cmWeight: Approx. 28.08 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Dark Nights: Death Metal Themed Base・Four (4) Swappable Heads (Dreadlocks, Metal Mask, Slicked-Back Hair, Leather Mask)・Three (3) Head Stands・One (1) Toy Batman Mask [BONUS PART]Copyright:BATMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: TM & © WBEI. (s26)For more details, visit our online store

Museum Masterline Dark Nights: Death Metal (Comics) Lobo Batman: Batman Who Frags Concept design by Carlos D'Anda Product PV

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