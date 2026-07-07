Medsynaptic To Showcase Enterprise Imaging Solution at AHRA 2026, Announces Three Palm & Integrated Imaging Partnerships

KLAS Medsynapse RIS-PACS Medsynaptic

We are excited to participate in AHRA 2026 and engage with imaging leaders from across the healthcare industry” — Dr Ashish Dhawad, Founder & CEO, Medsynaptic

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medsynaptic, a global leader in RIS-PACS, Enterprise Imaging, and Teleradiology solutions, and a Best in KLAS winner for PACS in 2026 is pleased to announce its participation in AHRA 2026, where the company will be exhibiting at Booth # 941. Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to experience the latest innovations in the Medsynapse Enterprise Imaging Platform, including AI-enabled PACS workflows, Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), cloud-based imaging solutions, patient engagement tools, and advanced diagnostic visualization technologies.The AHRA 2026 Annual Meeting (Association for Medical Imaging Management) will take place July 12–15 in Orlando, Florida at the Orlando World Center Marriott.As healthcare organizations increasingly seek scalable, interoperable, and intelligent imaging platforms, Medsynaptic continues to expand its global ecosystem through strategic partnerships that enhance clinical workflows and improve patient care.Partnership with Three Palms Software for advanced mammography interpretationMedsynaptic recently entered into a strategic partnership with Three Palm Software, a recognized leader in breast imaging solutions. Three Palm Software’s flagship product, WorkstationOne™, provides a comprehensive mammography reading environment designed specifically for breast imaging specialists. The platform includes advanced reading workflows, intelligent hanging protocols, and expert diagnostic tools that enable radiologists to interpret mammography and related studies more efficiently and with greater confidence.Through this partnership, Medsynaptic customers will be able to leverage specialized breast imaging capabilities integrated with the Medsynapse Enterprise Imaging Platform, creating a seamless workflow for breast imaging departments and screening programs.“Partnering with Medsynaptic enables us to bring our specialized breast imaging workflow solutions to a broader global audience,” said Patrick Heffernan, CEO of Three Palm Software. “By combining the advanced enterprise imaging capabilities of Medsynaptic with the breast imaging expertise embedded within WorkstationOne™, healthcare providers can benefit from a highly efficient and clinically focused diagnostic environment that supports improved patient outcomes.”Distribution Agreement with Integrated Imaging, Inc.Medsynaptic is also pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with Integrated Imaging, Inc., of Tampa, FL strengthening its presence across the North American healthcare market. Under the agreement, Integrated Imaging will represent and support Medsynaptic’s comprehensive PACS and Enterprise Imaging portfolio, helping healthcare organizations modernize their imaging infrastructure while improving accessibility, scalability, and operational efficiency.“Healthcare providers today require imaging solutions that are both technologically advanced and operationally practical,” said Grant Blackburn of Integrated Imaging, Inc. “Medsynaptic has established an impressive reputation for delivering innovative, customer-focused enterprise imaging solutions.We are excited to represent their portfolio and help healthcare organizations across the region achieve their digital imaging transformation goals.”Demonstrating the Future of Enterprise ImagingAt AHRA 2026, Medsynaptic will demonstrate its latest innovations, including:• AI-enabled PACS workflows that improve radiologist productivity• Enterprise Imaging and Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) solutions• Cloud-native and hybrid deployment models• Zero-footprint web-based diagnostic viewing• Advanced 3D visualization, MPR, MIP, and volumetric imaging tools• Integrated reporting, speech recognition, and structured reporting workflows• Image exchange, patient portals, and teleradiology solutions• Specialized imaging workflow integrations, including breast imaging“Our partnerships with Three Palm Software and Integrated Imaging reflect our commitment to building a comprehensive ecosystem that delivers best-in-class imaging solutions to healthcare providers in US” said Richard Burkhard, Vice President of Sales - Eastern US. Together, we are helping organizations improve clinical efficiency, enhance diagnostic confidence, and deliver better patient care.”Visitors are invited to meet the Medsynaptic team at Booth #941 during AHRA 2026 to learn how the company’s enterprise imaging solutions are helping healthcare organizations transform diagnostic imaging workflows across hospitals, imaging centers, and teleradiology networks worldwide.

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