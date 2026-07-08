We're Not Here to Fake It. We're Here to Remake It. Safer. Smarter. Way More Fun.

We're not here to fake it

Safe Date Launches, refusing to use bots, AI generated or fake profiles to get sales.

We could have filled Safe Date with fake profiles to make us look more established. But we didn't. It would go against everything that this site is built on.” — Nanci Simmons, CEO

PARKER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEWe're Not Here to Fake It.We're Here to Remake It.Safer. Smarter. And Way More Fun.DENVER, Colorado — June 30, 2026 — Safe Date officially launched on June 27, 2026, at 3:33 p.m. MDT. While faking it has its place in some situations, online dating isn't one of them. That's why we refuse to do it.Online dating has become increasingly frustrating—and let's face it—downright scary.Safe Date refuses to populate its community with fake profiles, AI-generated accounts, or paid actors to create the illusion of a busy site. Every profile belongs to a real person who made the decision to join the community.And if, by some chance, someone slips in a fakie, members can report that joker to our moderators. We'll investigate, and if they're violating our standards, we'll bring down the hammer."Launching a new dating platform without fake profiles puts us at a disadvantage," said Nanci Simmons, Founder of Safe Date. "Longer-running platforms look bloated because they rely on fake profiles or other tactics to create the appearance of fullness. We won't do that. We'll look a little thinner at first.""That just means we'll have to work harder to entice new members. It's a lot to ask people to come in and hang out while the word gets out. It's kind of like being the first person to show up to the party of the century. It's uncomfortable, but worth the wait."Every member completes identity verification and background screening, in real time, during sign up. Safe Date uses facial recognition to verify profile photos against the onboarding selfie to prevent fake pictures from being uploaded. Additionally, new members cannot access the features of the site until that first profile is uploaded and approved.Another layer of safety is our integrated video chat. Members can meet face-to-face before deciding to meet in person, eliminating the need to exchange personal information."We tried to put all of the things that we would want in an app in, and leave what we don't want, out," Simmons said. "We thought of things like, 'no one asks how much you weigh before you go on a date.' So we left that kind of thing out. The members' profile page is like a little window into their soul. Not just a filtered selfie. We made it hard to hide here. But also fun, quirky and intimate."Members play an active role by reporting suspicious activity, fake accounts, misleading photos, scams, and violations of community guidelines. It's so important that we dedicated an entire section to it.The company's philosophy is simple:Power to the People.Because Safe Date refuses to inflate its membership with fake accounts, the company knows building its community will take time."We're choosing the harder road," Simmons added. "Sure, we'd love to have a million members tomorrow. But not at the expense of authenticity. We want to sleep at night knowing we did the best we could."To encourage early participation, Safe Date is welcoming members who want to help shape the culture of the community from the beginning. Members are invited to share feedback, suggest new features, and play an active role in building a dating platform designed around respect, safety, and authentic human connection.Safe Date offers a free Browse Bundle, allowing people to create a profile, explore the platform, and watch the community grow before deciding to become full members. For a limited time, new members also have the option to join through the Big Beautiful Bundle—just $5 for three months. Full access. All the bells. All the whistles. Plus a starter pack of credits to boot.Online dating isn't going away. So let's make it Safer. Smarter. And Way More Fun.Safe Date is now accepting new members at www.safedate.net About Safe DateSafe Date is a verified-members-only online dating platform dedicated to creating a safer, smarter, and completely interactive community. Safe Date does not use fake profiles, AI-generated members, or bots to inflate its community. Media ContactNanci SimmonsFounder, Safe Dateinfo@safedate.net###

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