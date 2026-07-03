NewFrames launches Brussels’ new film festival of advocacy with Hollywood stars

Darren Aronofsky speaking during the NewFrames programme in Brussels.

The programme brought artists and decision-makers together ahead of the first NewFrames International Film Festival of Advocacy (8–12 June 2027).

Brussels is known as a political capital, but it is also a cultural capital. With NewFrames, we create a space where artists and decision-makers can meet around the questions that define our time.” — Claire Montandon, Founder, NewFrames.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewFrames , a new Brussels-based film festival of advocacy, has previewed its ambition with a high-level cultural and policy programme bringing Hollywood filmmakers and artists into conversation with European decision-makers, ahead of its first full edition from 8–12 June 2027.Conceived as a place where cinema does not only tell stories but engages with the questions shaping public life, NewFrames brought together filmmakers, artists, policymakers, industry leaders and audiences across Brussels for a first glimpse of the festival’s future direction.The pre-launch opened on Monday 22 June at CINEMATEK with a screening of The Fountain, followed by a public masterclass and conversation with Darren Aronofsky. The event launched a wider Aronofsky retrospective at CINEMATEK, running until 6 August, featuring his films alongside a carte blanche selection.“NewFrames was created from the belief that cinema belongs inside the conversations that shape our shared future,” said Claire Montandon, Founder, NewFrames. “Brussels is known as a political capital, but it is also a cultural capital. With NewFrames, we want to create a space where artists, filmmakers, audiences and decision-makers can meet around the questions that define our time.”The programme continued with a closed-door European Parliament roundtable on human agency, artificial intelligence and the next chapter of storytelling, hosted by MEP Eva Maydell, and an evening masterclass at TheMerode. The week also included the first European edition of the Digital Trust Summit in Brussels, co-organised with Global Data Innovation and ACTE, bringing together artists, policymakers and business leaders to discuss AI consent, governance, sovereignty and security. The summit featured a high-level conversation with Cate Blanchett and Steven Soderbergh on the role of artists as early adopters of new technologies, while Darren Aronofsky closed the programme by urging the room to “have artists lead the way”.Together, these moments positioned NewFrames as a new Brussels platform where Hollywood talent, European institutions, artists and industry leaders can meet around the cultural and democratic questions raised by technology, trust and public life.The pre-launch sets the stage for the first full edition of the NewFrames International Film Festival of Advocacy, taking place in Brussels from 8–12 June 2027.About NewFramesNewFrames is a film festival of advocacy based in Brussels. Created for a moment when culture, technology, democracy and public trust are increasingly inseparable, NewFrames brings filmmakers, artists, policymakers, industry leaders and audiences together around the questions shaping the world. Its first full edition will take place from 8–12 June 2027.Contact:Claire Montandonclaire@newframes.eu

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