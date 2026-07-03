A Russian student’s unique exchange journey at XJTLU

Vlada Entina is a student on the International Programme of Business and Economics at the Higher School of Economics (HSE) in Saint Petersburg, Russia. In her fourth year, she, along with eight students from HSE Saint Petersburg, chose to spend a semester on exchange at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU). A decision that shaped her perspectives, cultural awareness, and personal growth.

Vlada Entina

Navigating life in China

Entina’s interest in international experiences was nurtured from a young age through travelling to various countries. Upon entering university, she actively sought an international exchange programme to study abroad, build international friendships, and immerse herself in a new culture.

“I thought China would be an ideal destination for an exchange,” she says, emphasising a high regard for education and good working prospects as her reasons.

Like many international students in China, Entina encountered not only excitement but also challenges. Adjusting to everyday life in a new country required her to navigate unfamiliar systems, from opening a bank account to using mobile payment platforms such as Alipay. She also faced moments of homesickness during her first weeks in China.

As she has no prior knowledge of Chinese, language barriers are among the biggest challenges for her in everyday situations outside the University. Fortunately, she finds ways to adapt. “Local residents are generally willing to meet me halfway and communicate through translation apps,” she explains. “Even without help from Chinese-speaking friends, I could manage on my own this way.”

While daily life off campus can be challenging, Entina found that life at XJTLU is easier, where English is widely used by both staff and students. “I gradually found my footing and have now adapted to the new culture. The decision to exchange at XJTLU turned out to be one of the best I have ever made,” she says.

Vlada Entina at the Great Wall of China in Beijing

A classroom that encourages thinking

One of the biggest differences she noticed compared to her previous academic experience was the classroom atmosphere. “The classroom dynamic at XJTLU is open and interactive. The professors truly value students’ opinions and encourage critical thinking,” she says. “This has boosted my confidence and increased my participation in class.”

Several courses left a deep impression on her during her exchange semester. Among them was Qualitative Research Methods in Management, a course taught by three professors with different research interests and expertise. According to Entina, the diverse perspectives offered throughout the course gave her a deeper understanding of qualitative research and later proved valuable when working on her final year project.

She also particularly enjoyed Corporate Communications, which focused on practical business scenarios. One memorable highlight was a class competition to design a Christmas advertising campaign. Entina chose to present a Christmas advertisement for a Russian bank and ultimately won the competition.

“The prize was a copy of ‘China Business Secrets’, signed by David King, a former consultant for Richard Branson,” she recalls. “It was a very rewarding experience and one of my favourite memories from studying at XJTLU.”

Vlada Entina at the Humble Administrator’s Garden in Suzhou

Beyond the classroom

Beyond the classroom, Entina attended academic events and job fairs organised by the University. One of them was the International University Fair, where she and a fellow student represented their home university, HSE. “It was interesting to see how curious many Chinese students were about studying in Russia,” she recalls. “Representing HSE also made me reflect on what makes my home university special.”

She also attended Career Day events organised by XJTLU’s Career Centre, where she explored internship opportunities and took part in CV workshops and career consultations. These activities broadened her academic and career perspectives while allowing her to engage with the university community beyond the classroom.

Building connections and exploring China

Entina also threw herself into campus life by actively participating in a wide range of extracurricular activities, including movie nights, dance classes, musical shows, and the Chinese New Year Cultural Fair. Through these experiences, she formed friendships with students from around the world and gained a deeper understanding of different cultures and perspectives.

“Interacting with both international students and local communities helped me become more open-minded and culturally aware,” she says. “It has changed the way I see the world.”

Vlada Entina (second from the left) joining extracurricular activities at XJTLU

As part of her exchange journey, Entina also delved into Chinese culture. She joined an excursion to Taihu Park, where she visited an Intangible Cultural Heritage studio, which deepened her understanding of Chinese traditions.

She also travelled beyond Suzhou to cities including Shanghai, Beijing, Nanjing, and Hangzhou during her exchange semester, each offering a different perspective on China’s history and development. “These experiences allowed me to see the contrast between China’s modern urban life and its deep-rooted history,” she says.

Advice for other students

Reflecting on her exchange, Entina returned to Russia with a broader view of China in 2026. Looking back, she believes that the challenges she faced during her first weeks in China played an important role in her personal growth and helped her become more independent.

“An international exchange experience is extremely valuable for personal and career development, as it helps you to learn new skills, face challenges, and build networks with people from different backgrounds,” she says.

For students who may feel uncertain about studying abroad, Entina encourages them to embrace the opportunity with an open mind and a willingness to step out of their comfort zones. For her, international exchange offers something that classroom academic learning cannot provide.

Written by Jansen Willian The

Edited by Vionna Fiducia Theja and Xinmin Han

Photos courtesy of Vlada Entina