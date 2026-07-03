Woodbests Launches 5D DIY Diamond Painting Kits, Blending Diamond Art with Acrylic Puzzle Craftsmanship

5D DIY Diamond Painting Suncatcher Kit

Latest innovation combines the global diamond painting craze with suncatcher functionality, expanding the brand’s material exploration beyond wood and acrylic

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woodbests, a global leader in creative puzzles and personalized keepsakes, today announced the launch of its 5D DIY Diamond Painting Suncatcher Kit , a cross category fusion that brings together the wildly popular diamond painting craft with the brand’s signature suncatcher concept. Available now on the Woodbests website, the new kit represents the latest chapter in the company’s ongoing commitment to material innovation and redefining what a puzzle can be.The 5D DIY Diamond Painting Suncatcher Kit transforms the traditional diamond painting experience into a functional work of art. Crafted from high clarity acrylic with precision laser cutting and UV printing, each kit includes everything needed to create a stunning window hanging that captures and refracts natural light. When sunlight passes through the assembled piece, it casts vibrant, stained glass like patterns across walls and floors—turning a hands on craft project into a luminous home décor piece.“We’ve spent the past year pushing the boundaries of what puzzles can be—from wood to acrylic, from flat images to light catching installations,” said a Woodbests spokesperson. “The 5D DIY Diamond Painting Suncatcher Kit is the natural next step. It takes the global phenomenon of diamond painting and gives it a functional, decorative purpose. This isn’t just a craft you complete and put away—it’s a piece of art you hang in your window and enjoy every day.”The initial collection features three designs—Hummingbird Floral Wreath, Rainbow Tree of Life, and Blooming Heart—each priced at $19.99. Additional designs including Lilacs in Blue Vase, Trump Eagle Hero, Radiant Mandala, and Fantasy Rainbow Mushrooms are also available. Each kit combines high transparency acrylic with resin diamonds that catch and reflect light with exceptional brilliance, creating a dimensional, sparkling effect that distinguishes it from conventional diamond painting kits.A Season of Strategic InnovationThe diamond painting suncatcher launch marks yet another major product introduction from Woodbests in 2026. In April, the company unveiled its Acrylic Suncatcher Puzzle series, which shattered brand records within 96 hours of launch—with website traffic, order volume, and sales all surging exponentially. In May, Woodbests introduced its Lenticular Puzzle line, featuring dual imagery that transforms as the viewing angle shifts. June saw the debut of the DIY Acrylic Puzzle Clock Kit, seamlessly integrating functional clock components with an artistic assembly experience.The 5D DIY Diamond Painting Suncatcher Kit extends this momentum into the rapidly growing diamond art category, which has captivated millions of crafters worldwide. By combining the meditative, hands on process of diamond painting with the functional beauty of a suncatcher, Woodbests has created a product that appeals to DIY enthusiasts, home décor lovers, and gift givers alike.Crafted for Quality and SafetyTrue to Woodbests’ brand promise, every 5D DIY Diamond Painting Suncatcher Kit is manufactured to the highest standards. The acrylic components are precision laser cut for smooth edges and secure fitting, while UV printing ensures vivid, long lasting graphics that resist fading even under prolonged sunlight. All materials are non toxic and certified safe, carrying CE, CPC, and CTI certifications that appeal to parents and gift givers alike.More Than a Craft—A Gift That ShinesWith its combination of creative engagement and decorative function, the 5D DIY Diamond Painting Suncatcher Kit is positioned as an ideal gift for multiple occasions—Mother’s Day, birthdays, housewarmings, and holidays. The finished piece can be displayed in a window as a suncatcher or mounted on a wall as dimensional art, offering recipients a lasting keepsake that reflects the giver’s thoughtfulness.About WoodbestsFounded in 2019, Woodbests has grown into a global creative puzzle brand with more than 300 original designs, 200,000 customers, and distribution to over 50 countries worldwide. The brand is recognized for its commitment to precision craftsmanship—including German standard laser cutting and UV printing—and its expanding portfolio of innovative products spanning wooden puzzles , acrylic puzzles, lenticular puzzles, 3D models, STEM kits, and personalized keepsakes. Woodbests’ artist collaboration program features works from a diverse roster of international artists, further enriching the brand’s visual offerings. All products are crafted from non toxic, eco friendly materials and certified for child safety.

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