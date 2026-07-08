Searchlight Social Surpasses One Billion Views Managed as Brands Rethink How They Work With Creators

The Los Angeles influencer marketing agency credits its coaching-first, and non-exclusive agency model for helping brands and creators grow their businesses.

Brands don't simply need creators with followers, they need creators who understand their audience.” — Vince Dwayne

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Searchlight Social, a Los Angeles–based influencer management and creator coaching agency, has surpassed one billion views managed across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube — a milestone the company says reflects a broader shift in how brands and creators want to work together.Why the Agency Doesn't Lock Creators Into a RosterUnlike traditional influencer agencies that rely primarily on exclusive talent rosters, Searchlight Social operates a coaching-first, non-exclusive model that benefits both creators and brands. Creators receive personalized coaching, business development, and brand representation while maintaining the flexibility to grow their careers. Brands benefit from access not only to Searchlight Social's managed creators, but also to one of the industry's broadest sourcing networks, ensuring every campaign is matched with the right talent rather than being limited to a fixed roster."Our responsibility isn't to sell brands the creators we happen to represent," said Vince Dwayne, Founder and Principal of Searchlight Social. "It's to help brands discover the creators who are the strongest fit for their campaign. Sometimes that's someone we manage. Sometimes it isn't. Because our model is non-exclusive, we have the freedom to build partnerships around what creates the best results."The Coaching First Model: Better Creators Make Better CampaignsThe other half of Searchlight Social’s model is creator development. Dwayne, author of The Build Theory, built the company on the premise that creators who understand why audiences engage are best able to produce campaigns that perform. Influencer coaching at Searchlight Social covers content strategy, storytelling, negotiation, pricing strategy, audience development and long-term business planning.This investment pays off on both sides of the table."Brands don't simply need creators with followers," Dwayne said. "They need creators who understand their audience and consistently produce relatable content that keeps people coming back for more. Coaching develops those skills, making every partnership stronger."What the Agency DoesAs influencer marketing matures, brands are looking for partners who can identify relatable creators whose audiences align with business objectives — not vendors filling campaign slots. Searchlight Social works across the full lifecycle: creator discovery and sourcing, campaign strategy, representation and negotiations, executive coaching for creators, long-term career development, and brand consulting. The hybrid model lets the agency work with emerging creators, celebrity influencers, and everyone in between, while helping brands navigate one of the fastest-changing corners of digital marketing."Influencer marketing works best when creators are successful, brands achieve measurable results, and both sides view the relationship as symbiotic," Dwayne added. "That's the future we're building."Searchlight Social serves creators and brands worldwide, with clients across the United States and international campaigns spanning beauty, technology, lifestyle, AI, travel, finance, healthcare, and consumer products.About Searchlight SocialSearchlight Social is a leading influencer management agency in California. We connect brands with trusted creators on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube to grow reach, engagement, and sales. Our team plans strategy, manages campaigns, and guides creators to get consistent results on social media. We help brands of all sizes with our expertise in campaign management and influencer consulting . With over 1B+ views managed, we are unique in the industry as we see investment in creator development as a critical factor to brand success.Media Contactmedia@searchlightsocial.comSearchlight Social2880 Cochran St #1109, Simi Valley, CA 93065+1 (805) 850-3103

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