ETTV Announces Strategic Partnership with GREI to Enhance Authentication and Digital Provenance for Designer Art Toys

Pay in 4 interest-free installments of $24.75 with L

Authentication should go beyond a paper certificate," said CY, Founder of ETTV. ” — CY, Founder of ETTV

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ETTV today announced a strategic partnership with GREI (Global Registry of Exclusive Items) to provide authentication and digital ownership registry services for eligible designer art toys and collectible figures. The collaboration combines ETTV's expertise in designer art toys and collectibles with GREI's digital authentication and ownership registry platform, offering collectors a modern solution for authentication, provenance, and long-term ownership documentation.As the global market for designer toys, limited editions, artist-signed collectibles, and convention exclusives continues to expand, collectors increasingly seek trusted methods to verify authenticity and preserve provenance. Through this partnership, eligible collectibles offered by ETTV may be authenticated by GREI and documented within the GREI Registry, creating a permanent digital record designed to remain with the collectible throughout its lifecycle.Each authenticated collectible receives a GREI digital Certificate of Authenticity (COA), a unique registry record, secure QR code verification, detailed item documentation, authentication observations, edition information, signature and remarque documentation (when applicable), and optional ownership registration through the GREI Registry.Unlike traditional paper certificates, GREI's digital registry allows collectors and future owners to verify authenticated information online by scanning the QR code on the GREI COA Card or entering the certificate number on the GREI website. Registry records are designed to preserve important information as collectibles change hands over time."Authentication should go beyond a paper certificate," said CY, Founder of ETTV. "Our partnership with GREI represents an important step toward improving transparency and trust within the designer art toy community. As POP MART artist signings continue to grow in popularity among collectors, we're excited to provide a modern authentication solution that combines professional authentication with a secure digital ownership registry. We believe collectors deserve a solution that helps preserve the history and provenance of their collectibles for years to come."The collaboration is intended to provide collectors with several key benefits, including:Professional authentication for eligible collectibles.Secure digital Certificates of Authenticity (COAs).QR code verification accessible worldwide.Permanent digital documentation of authenticated collectibles.Optional ownership registration and digital provenance records.Streamlined digital ownership transfers through the GREI Registry.GREI is not a marketplace and does not facilitate the buying or selling of collectibles. Instead, the platform focuses on authentication, documentation, digital certification, and ownership registry services for collectibles and other unique items.The partnership will initially support eligible designer vinyl toys, resin art figures, artist-signed collectibles, original remarques, limited editions, convention exclusives, and select one-of-a-kind works. A key focus of the collaboration will be POP MART artist-signed collectible authentication, reflecting ETTV's strong presence in the POP MART collectible market.The announcement reflects ETTV's continued commitment to advancing transparency, collector confidence, and the long-term preservation of designer art toys through modern digital authentication and registry technology.About ETTVETTV is a U.S.-based collectibles company specializing in designer art toys, artist-signed collectibles, limited editions, and exclusive releases. The company is recognized for organizing artist signing events and offering authenticated collectibles, helping connect collectors with verified, limited-edition works from leading artists and brands.About GREIGREI (Global Registry of Exclusive Items) is a digital authentication and ownership registry platform designed for collectibles and unique items. The platform provides authentication documentation, digital Certificates of Authenticity (COAs), secure QR code verification, and digital ownership registry services that help preserve provenance and support long-term collector confidence.Media ContactETTV Media Relations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.