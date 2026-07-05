Somantra Launches Interactive Tool Letting Australian Insurance Brands Compare Their AI Search Visibility Head-to-Head

Built on Somantra's May 2026 AI Search Visibility Report, the free interactive explorer lets Australian insurance brands understand competitive landscape.

A PDF report tells a brand where the market stood in May. This tool lets them pick their biggest competitor and see exactly where they're winning and losing against them, product line by product line.” — Arun Prasad, Founder, Somantra

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Somantra , an AI Search brand mindshare monitoring platform, today announced the launch of an interactive brand comparison tool that lets Australian general insurance brands explore their competitive position in AI search directly, built on the data behind the company's May 2026 AI Search Visibility Report.The explorer works as a head-to-head comparison: a user selects any two of the 20 tracked brands, from Allianz and NRMA down to smaller players like Ozicare and Coles Insurance; the tool generates a dedicated comparison page for that matchup, filterable by engine (ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, or both combined) and by product line, spanning home, car, pet, life, roadside, motorcycle, travel and other insurance categories. Each comparison surfaces total mentions, share of voice against the total market, share of citation (the proportion of a brand's own domains among cited sources), the number of distinct pages driving that presence, and the volume of "shared mentions" where both brands appear in the same AI response. A source-category breakdown shows how much of a brand's visibility comes from owned domains versus aggregators, government sites, editorial coverage and community platforms such as Reddit, and each page ranks the specific cited source pages driving the most mentions, by product line.The tool also surfaces month-over-month movement automatically, flagging where a brand has gained or lost ground between Somantra's March and May 2026 audits, for example, highlighting a specific product line where a brand's ranking or mention volume shifted materially, rather than requiring a user to dig through the full report to find it.The May 2026 report underlying the tool tracked the 20 brands across more than 34,000 real consumer conversations on ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews, and found a category in constant motion: Allianz overtook NRMA for the top overall position, Budget Direct posted the strongest growth of any major brand, and AAMI, Bingle, GIO and CGU all recorded double-digit declines in total mentions over a single two-month reporting cycle. The underlying data also showed the two platforms agreeing on a top brand recommendation only 27.9% of the time, and 70% of detailed, high-intent insurance questions returning no brand mention at all.Until now, that data has reached the market as a static report and a series of press releases, each surfacing one finding at a time. The new tool exposes the full underlying dataset directly, letting a brand's marketing or digital team move beyond a single headline statistic and interrogate the competitive landscape on their own terms."A PDF report tells a brand where the market stood in May," said Arun Prasad, Founder of Somantra. "This tool lets them pick their biggest competitor and see exactly where they're winning and losing against them, product line by product line, down to the actual page on Finder or Canstar or Reddit that's driving the other brand's citations. That's a completely different level of usefulness than a headline statistic."Somantra built the tool as the first in a planned series of interactive companions to its vertical AI Search Visibility Reports, reflecting the company's view that AI search visibility needs to be monitored continuously rather than assessed once per report cycle."Insurance was our first vertical because premiums are rising and consumers are actively comparing options through AI assistants right now," Arun said. "But the same blind spot exists in every category we've looked at. Brands know their Google rankings down to the keyword. Almost none of them can tell you where they stand inside a ChatGPT answer, or which competitor's blog post is quietly winning the citation battle. This tool closes that gap for insurance first, and it won't be the last vertical we open it up for."The tool is free to use and does not require registration. Somantra's full May 2026 report , including methodology, is available alongside it.To learn more visit https://somantra.ai

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