Governor Moore Calls for End to Unfair Monthly Utility Fees

Updated: Thursday, July 2, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD— Governor Wes Moore today announced the Maryland Energy Administration—joined by the Public Service Commission and Office of People’s Counsel—filed a complaint with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to end an unfair surcharge costing Maryland ratepayers tens of millions of dollars. The General Assembly passed the Utility RELIEF Act in the 2026 session, which the governor signed earlier this year, clearing the way for this action, forcing big utility companies to stop charging unjustified fees they have been collecting from Maryland families and businesses.

“As the cost of living rises nationally, we refuse to allow big corporations to pad their profits on the backs of hardworking families,” said Gov. Moore. “With this complaint, we are enforcing the Utility RELIEF Act, holding utility companies accountable, and putting money back where it belongs—in the pockets of Maryland families.”

The Utility RELIEF Act took aim at an unfair surcharge by making utility and transmission owner membership in PJM mandatory, setting the stage for this challenge. Maryland is now filing this complaint at FERC to challenge the continuation of the charges as unjust and unreasonable.

The official complaint notes that FERC allows utility companies to collect a surcharge meant to encourage companies to join Regional Transmission Organizations (RTOs), known as an “RTO adder.” However, once state law requires utilities to join an RTO, there is nothing left to incentivize, and the surcharge can no longer be justified.

“This is one of many important steps we’re taking to reduce costs to Maryland households,” said Director of the Maryland Energy Administration Kelly Speakes-Backman. “Thanks to enabling legislation like the Utility RELIEF Act, we are closing loopholes like this, encouraging more local clean energy, and providing support for energy efficiency programs across the State at a crucial time.”

“We are pleased to act jointly with our sister agencies to seek removal of this unwarranted surcharge,” said Maryland Public Service Commission Chair Kumar Barve. “The Commission has been actively advocating for change along these lines and continues to pursue ways to ensure the cost of electricity delivered to Maryland’s ratepayers is just and reasonable.”

“We appreciate the Moore administration and General Assembly's efforts to address rising transmission rates,” Maryland People’s Counsel David S. Lapp said. "Transmission costs are a growing and increasingly significant driver of higher electricity costs, accounting for roughly 15 percent of a residential customer's bill. The Utility RELIEF Act provides a unique and straightforward way to reduce these costs for Maryland households.”

Governor Moore has made energy affordability and reliability a defining priority of his administration. Over the past two years, the Moore-Miller administration has helped deliver hundreds of dollars in immediate relief to families struggling with utility costs across the state, including $200 million in direct rebates last year and $100 million in direct relief through the Utility RELIEF Act. Governor Moore also issued a December 2025 executive order to support energy affordability and address anticipated shortfalls in energy generation.

The Governor also remains a driving force behind the PJM Governors’ Collaborative. In May, the Governor delivered remarks directly to PJM executives at their annual meeting, calling on the organization to take more accountability for how their actions have driven increased rates. In April, Governor Moore joined a coalition of governors from across the PJM region calling for urgent action to protect families and businesses from rising energy costs driven by explosive data center growth. And earlier this year, Governor Moore secured a win from PJM that will save Marylanders billions on their energy bills after PJM announced it was extending the capacity market price cap through the end of the decade.

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