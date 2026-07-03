County Executive Ball, Police and Fire Departments urge residents to be safe around the July 4th holiday

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services (HCDFRS), and the Howard County Police Department (HCPD) urge residents and businesses to keep their July 4th celebrations safe this holiday weekend.

“As we celebrate our nation's independence and 250th anniversary, let us also renew our commitment to keeping our community safe. Whether you're attending a fireworks display, hosting a backyard barbecue, or traveling to visit loved ones, please keep these precautions in mind to ensure everyone has a safe and good holiday,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “As always, the safest fireworks are professional displays and that is why I encourage all our residents to join us at the Downtown Columbia Lakefront for Howard County's July 4th Fireworks celebration. This spectacular festival and unifying community event is sure to illuminate everyone's evening, with its electrifying musical entertainment, scrumptious food, thrilling fireworks display, and new drone show for HoCo250. I do hope you will join us and I wish everyone a happy and safe Fourth of July.”

In Howard County, the sale, possession, and residential use of ground-based sparklers is illegal. Violators are subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

"The police department is urging residents to attend a sanctioned fireworks display in lieu of setting off illegal fireworks at home," said Acting Chief Benn. "Officers will be doing proactive enforcement as well as responding to reports of illegal fireworks use.”

While devices known as party poppers, ignitable snakes, snap ’n pops, and handheld sparklers are legal, they can be dangerous. Handheld sparkers can reach 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, which can cause significant injuries.

During 2025, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) received reports of at least 15 deaths and an estimated 13,000 emergency department-treated injuries linked to fireworks misuse and malfunction nationwide. The goal is to reduce the likelihood of these types of injuries in Howard County.

“Even legal novelty fireworks can cause serious burns, eye injuries, and fires when used improperly,” said Fire Chief Louis Winston. “Adults should closely supervise children whenever sparklers, party poppers, or other legal fireworks are being used. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions, keep a bucket of water or garden hose nearby, and make sure all fireworks are completely extinguished before disposing of them. A few simple precautions can help ensure everyone enjoys a safe and happy Independence Day.”

Howard County officials urge residents and businesses to celebrate safely, and leave fireworks to the professionals this Fourth of July. Information about fireworks at the Lakefront in Columbia can be found at https://www.howardcountymd.gov/july-4th-fireworks. HCPD will be in attendance to ensure crowd safety.

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