CBP to host career expo in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection will host an in-person, three-day Career Expo in Colorado Springs July 7-9. The event is open to job seekers in Colorado and across the nation interested in learning about CBP’s mission and application process.

CBP, the nation’s largest law enforcement agency, is recruiting for mission-critical roles in law enforcement and mission operations support. Open positions include Border Patrol agent, Customs and Border Protection officer, air interdiction agent, marine interdiction agent, criminal investigator, general attorney, and more.

Career Expo hours are:

July 7: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mountain Time

July 8: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mountain Time

July 9: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mountain Time

Registration is available online.

The in-person event will provide access to recruiters who can answer questions and offer guidance on applications, resumes and interviews. Candidates are encouraged to register in advance and should have a digital copy of their resume available on their phone, as paper resumes will not be accepted. Onsite application submissions will be available, and qualified applicants may receive a job offer. Veterans are encouraged to apply and bring digital copies of all paperwork.

CBP offers training, competitive pay and comprehensive benefits. New CBP officers and BP agents may be eligible for up to $60,000 in incentive payments for certain locations. Federal hiring regulations apply to all CBP positions. U.S. citizenship is required. More information about specific positions is available at join.cbp.gov.

Individuals interested in CBP career opportunities can sign up for the CBP Talent Network to receive additional information and connect with a recruiter. Discover CBP career paths, incentives, and benefits at careers.cbp.gov.

Follow CBP at @CBPJobs on X, @CBPJobs on Instagram, @CBPJobs on Facebook, @CBPJobs on Threads and CBP on LinkedIn.