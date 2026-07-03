Freedom 250: CBP celebrates legacy of protecting America’s borders and economy

WASHINGTON — From the earliest days of the republic to today’s modern border operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s story is one of adaptation, innovation, and unwavering commitment to the nation’s prosperity and security.

“As America marks 250 years, CBP stands as a guardian of our nation’s borders, economy, and communities,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott. “Our legacy is built on innovation, collaboration, and unwavering dedication to the safety and prosperity of the United States.”

Legacy Rooted in America’s Founding

The beginnings of CBP can be traced to July 31, 1789, when the First Congress created the U.S. Customs Service. At that time, revenue cutters patrolled the shores, collecting tariffs that provided essential funding for the new government and supported the development of the nation’s infrastructure.

Since 1789, CBP has expanded far beyond collecting duties. The agency now plays a vital role in ensuring the nation’s economic security. The tasks of securing the borders, enforcing regulations, and facilitating international travel and commerce were formerly managed by separate entities. However, after recommendations from the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States (the 9/11 Commission), these functions were brought together in 2003 under the newly established U.S. Department of Homeland Security to form U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the country’s first unified agency, to implement integrated security measures while upholding U.S. immigration, health, and trade laws.

Today, CBP consists of the U.S. Border Patrol, Office of Field Operations, Air and Marine Operations, and the Office of Trade. These components work together to protect the nation’s borders, trade, and travel.

Collaboration and Community Impact

CBP’s success is built on collaboration. Joint initiatives with other federal, state, and local agencies and industry partners have led to more efficient inspections, stronger enforcement, and a more resilient economy. Whether it’s a multi-agency operation at a port of entry or a program that streamlines agricultural workforce authorization, these partnerships prove that working together delivers results.

Agriculture: Securing the Nation’s Food Supply

CBP agriculture specialists are crucial for safeguarding America's agriculture, natural resources, and economic prosperity, protecting the more than $1 trillion U.S. agricultural sector. Agriculture specialists serve as the frontline defense against harmful exotic plant pests and foreign animal diseases, preventing devastating economic losses and ensuring food supply integrity by intercepting prohibited items that may transmit avian, swine, or ruminant diseases. Beyond defense, these specialists facilitate legitimate international trade through risk-based inspections and play a vital role in protecting U.S. research interests and combating potential agricultural bioterrorism. Their mission, which dates to the Plant Quarantine Act of 1912 and became part of CBP in 2003, is integral to securing U.S. borders and enhancing national economic prosperity.

Trade: Ensuring Economic Security, Protecting Consumers, and The Supply Chain

Since the inception of the U.S. Customs Service in 1789, CBP’s role has expanded far beyond collecting duties. CBP now enforces complex trade laws, including active enforcement against forced labor and counterfeit operations, to protect the American people, support lawful trade, and strengthen our economic security.

Today, CBP continues to protect consumers and supply chains through vigilant enforcement of tariffs, forced labor, and intellectual property rights laws. On a typical day, CBP processes nearly $10 billion worth of imported goods and collects nearly $620 million in duties, taxes, and other fees.

Innovation: Building a Modern Border

As America prepares to celebrate its 250th year, CBP is embracing new technologies and unified approaches to trade, travel, and agriculture. Advanced screening tools and digital systems are transforming border operations, speeding the movement of goods and ensuring safety. CBP is committed to enhancing traveler efficiency and the overall arrival experience, especially as the United States welcomed millions of international visitors for major events like the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Through the rollout of innovative technologies such as Mobile Passport Control, biometric facial technology, and CBP’s COMPASS AI platform, CBP is streamlining the entry process for U.S. citizens and eligible travelers, reducing wait times and expediting processing at select airports and cruise ports. These advancements reflect CBP’s ongoing efforts to leverage technology to facilitate lawful travel, enhance security, and deliver a seamless experience for all travelers entering the United States.

Looking Ahead: Shaping the Next Chapter

CBP invites stakeholders, partners, and communities to help shape the next chapter. As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, CBP remains dedicated to protecting the nation’s borders, honoring its rich history, and embracing the future.

For more information on how CBP contributes to the nation’s security, follow CBP on X @CBP or visit the CBP Newsroom. See CBP in action on DVIDS and CBP Flickr: CBP Operations, CBP AG and Trade Mission, and CBP Mail Inspections.