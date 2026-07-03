U.S. Customs and Border Protection July Recruitment Events

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is continuing its nationwide recruitment efforts with virtual events throughout the month of July. CBP will host webinars for Marine Interdiction Agent, Border Patrol Agent, and CBP Officer positions, as well as a special recruitment webinar for veterans and military spouses. From July 7-9, CBP will host an in-person, three-day Career Expo in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

As the nation’s largest law enforcement agency, CBP is recruiting for mission-critical roles in law enforcement and mission operations support, including Border Patrol Agent, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Air Interdiction Agent, Marine Interdiction Agent, Criminal Investigator, General Attorney, and more.

The July recruitment events provide prospective applicants the opportunity to connect with recruiters and learn more about career paths across the agency. Participants hear directly from CBP staff serving in these mission-critical roles, gain valuable insight into the hiring process, and receive guidance on applications, resumes, and interviews. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit join.cbp.gov and register in advance.

CBP is proud to be an employer of choice for veterans and military spouses. Roughly a quarter of CBP’s workforce has served in the military. If you are a veteran joining CBP, you will find many others that share your military background and principles. Veterans personify CBP’s core values of vigilance, integrity and service to country. We also welcome military spouses to the CBP workforce. Military spouses may be eligible to apply using a non-competitive process.

CBP offers training, competitive pay, and robust benefits. New CBP officers and agents may be eligible for up to $60,000 in incentive payments for certain locations. Federal hiring regulations apply to all CBP positions. U.S. citizenship is required.

Individuals interested in CBP career opportunities can sign up for the CBP Talent Network to receive additional information and connect with a recruiter. Discover CBP career paths, incentives, and benefits at join.cbp.gov.

Follow CBP at @CBPJobs on X, @CBPJobs on Instagram, @CBPJobs on Facebook, @CBPJobs on Threads and CBP on LinkedIn.