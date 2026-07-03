Top Perth Solar Installer Vista Electrical Controls Solar

A new 2026 guide ranks Perth's top Perth Solar Installers

There is no single best solar installer for every home. The right choice comes down to licensing, accreditation and who actually does the work — so we built a guide to make those checks easy.” — Vista Spokesperson

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vista Electrical Controls has been recognised as one of Perth's top-rated solar installers, with independent review data placing the family-owned company ahead of the overwhelming majority of its local competitors. On SolarQuotes, the independent solar review platform, Vista holds a 4.9-star rating that ranks it higher than 84 percent of installers , Vista also holds 132 Google Verified 4.8-star ratings, and has over 3,000 completed projects in Perth.That standing is reflected in a newly published 2026 comparison of the leading solar installers in Perth, in which the company ranks first overall for its combination of licensing, in-house installation and genuine end-to-end service. The guide is less a scoreboard than a practical tool: it weighs seven reputable Perth solar companies, outlines the kind of project each tends to suit, and gives buyers a plain-English checklist for vetting any installer before signing a quote. The comparison also points to strong operators beyond Vista itself. PSW Energy (Perth Solar Warehouse) places second on the strength of its scale and independent award recognition, while the long-established Regen Power ranks thirdChief among them is licensing. Every legitimate installer in Western Australia must hold a WA electrical contractor (EC) licence, and the people on the roof should hold Solar Accreditation Australia (SAA) accreditation, the scheme that replaced Clean Energy Council accreditation. Both can be verified on public registers in minutes, and the guide encourages buyers to check any shortlisted company independently and to read a company's worst reviews as closely as its best.Vista Electrical Controls holds electrical contractor licence EC13384 and runs in-house teams of SAA-accredited designers and installers, rather than subcontracting the work to third parties. The company's core services span solar panel installation in Perth , solar battery storage and system repairs — designed, installed and serviced by the same licensed team. That single-team model, Vista argues, is the clearest way to avoid the finger-pointing between a solar retailer and a subcontractor that leaves too many households stranded when something goes wrong after handover.The guide also lands during the most generous period of solar and battery incentives Western Australia has seen. The federal Small-scale Technology Certificate scheme continues to discount rooftop solar at the point of sale, the federal Cheaper Home Batteries Program cuts roughly 30 percent from the cost of an eligible home battery, and the WA Residential Battery Scheme adds further support for Synergy and Horizon Power customers. Combined with Perth's 300-plus sunny days a year, those incentives have made 2026 one of the strongest years on record for households looking to cut power bills with solar.Notably, the guide declines to quote package prices. Every system is quoted individually, Vista explains, based on size, hardware, roof access and how much of a household's energy use it is designed to cover. Instead of headline figures, the company offers a free online solar cost calculator and no-obligation on-site assessments so buyers can understand their own numbers rather than a marketing average.For readers weighing quotes right now, the guide distils the decision into six checks: confirm the licence and accreditation; ask whether the installation team is in-house or subcontracted; get the exact panel, inverter and battery models in a written quote; read genuine reviews across multiple platforms; insist on Tier 1 hardware with a warranty of at least ten years; and obtain at least three quotes before deciding. Local knowledge of Perth's climate, roofs and grid rules, the guide adds, is the strongest signal of an installer who will get the job right the first time.Perth homeowners and businesses can read the full comparison on the Vista Electrical Controls website, request a free, no-obligation quote, or use the company's solar cost calculator to estimate their savings.About Vista Electrical ControlsVista Electrical Controls is a family-owned solar and battery installer based in Perth, Western Australia. A WA Licensed Electrical Contractor (EC13384) with in-house Solar Accreditation Australia (SAA) accredited designers and installers, Vista designs, installs and services residential and commercial solar power, battery storage and EV charging systems across Perth and regional WA.

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