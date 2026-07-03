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Focus on the Development of High-Precision PET Preform Injection Molding Technology

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 3, 2026—Global demand for PET preform injection molding machines continues to rise, with the market estimated at USD 9.9 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 17.3 billion by 2035, according to Future Market Insights (FMI). Injection molding technology holds a dominant 66.4% share of the total PET preform machine market as of 2025. Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for injection molding machines, holding a 41.2% revenue share in 2025, with China as the leading country (Grand View Research). As the industry shifts toward high-speed, energy-efficient, and multi-cavity production, Chinese manufacturers are increasingly recognized for delivering cost-effective solutions. Below are five reputable PET preform injection machine manufacturers in China in 2026.1. Ningbo Yong Jiang Machine Co., Ltd.( yongjiang Ningbo Yong Jiang Machine Co., Ltd. (Yongjiang) is a Chinese injection molding machine manufacturer established in 1985, operating a manufacturing facility covering 130,000 square meters with approximately 200 employees. The company specializes in manufacturing injection molding machines for over 35 years, with main products including PET preform machines and PVC fitting machines. Annual production capacity reaches 2,000 units. The company's R&D team comprises 25 professionals. Approximately 59% of products are exported, with major markets including USA, Canada, and Thailand.Yongjiang's PET preform series includes models such as the YJPT-260 (260-ton, 72mm screw, 1400g shot weight), YJPT-318 (318-ton, 77mm screw, 1900g shot weight), YJPT-360 (360-ton, 95mm screw, 3450g shot weight), and YJHB-400 (400-ton, 95mm screw, 3450g shot weight). These machines are constructed from QT500-A7 steel and designed for high-speed continuous production. They support 24-hour operation with stable servo systems, and are suitable for 48–96 cavity hot runner molds. The machines require 380/400V 50Hz three-phase power and operate optimally in ISO Class 8 dust-free workshops at 20–30°C with 40%–50% RH.Website: www.yongjiangimm.com Contact: Email: yongjiangimm@gmail.com / Tel: +86 18958305290 / WhatsApp: +86 189583052902. Haitian International Holdings LimitedHaitian International is the world's largest manufacturer of injection molding machines by revenue and output. The company offers a comprehensive range of servo-driven and hydraulic machines, including the Mars series for general-purpose molding and the Zhafir series for electric precision molding. Haitian's PET preform solutions are widely used in beverage, food, and packaging applications, known for reliability and global service network. The company is headquartered in Ningbo, China, and has subsidiaries in Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia.3. YIZUMI Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.YIZUMI is a leading Chinese manufacturer of injection molding machines and die-casting equipment. The company's Pacific series and UN series cover clamping forces from 30 to 4000 tons. YIZUMI has developed specialized PET preform machines with high-speed injection units and servo energy-saving systems, targeting the food and beverage packaging sector. YIZUMI operates R&D centers in China, Germany, and India, and maintains a strong presence in emerging markets.4. LK Technology Group LimitedLK Technology (also known as LK Group) is a Hong Kong-listed manufacturer of injection molding machines and die-casting machines. The company's FORZA series and TEC series offer high-precision, energy-efficient solutions for PET preform production. LK has a strong engineering team and provides integrated mold and machine solutions. The company is expanding its PET preform machine line with multi-cavity capabilities and Industry 4.0 connectivity.5. Tederic Machinery Co., Ltd.Tederic Machinery is a Chinese manufacturer specializing in high-speed, precision injection molding machines. The company's SVP series and T-series are known for fast cycle times and low energy consumption, making them suitable for PET preform applications. Tederic has developed all-electric and hybrid machines that complement high-cavity preform molds. The company exports to over 80 countries and has technical partnerships with European component suppliers.Market OutlookAs the global PET preform machine market grows, Chinese manufacturers are expected to capture a larger share through cost-effective, high-performance machines. Buyers evaluating PET preform injection machines should consider factors such as clamping force, shot weight, energy efficiency, and multi-cavity support. Industry analysts note that the shift toward automated, 24-hour continuous production places higher demands on machine reliability and after-sales support.

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