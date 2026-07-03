Coast Guard continues search efforts overnight for missing 11-year-old boater in Lake Erie

July 2, 2026Lt. j.g. Samuel Rodriguez833-388-8724

DETROIT— Coast Guard Sector Detroit personnel are continuing active overnight search efforts

for a missing 11-year-old boater near Western Lake Erie Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector Detroit watchstanders were notified at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday that

partner agencies were investigating an incident believed to be connected to the missing

individual.

In response, Sector Detroit launched Station Marblehead to the scene, located the vessel, and

began to conduct search efforts. An Air Station Detroit MH-60 Dolphin helicopter crew also

launched to assist in the ongoing search.

Station Marblehead and Station Toledo are continuing the search overnight for the missing

boater and will remain on scene. All available resources have been deployed, and many search

crews have reached their fatigue limits. Local, state, and federal partners are planning an

extensive search continuation at first light.

Partner agencies assisting with the search are the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, U.S.

Customs and Border Protection, Jerusalem Fire Department, and Toledo Fire Department.

Anyone with information regarding the missing individual is urged to immediately contact Coast

Guard Sector Detroit at 833-388-8724.

-USCG-