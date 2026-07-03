JOHNSON CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPIC Repellents introduces environmentally friendly animal repellent solutions for homeowners dealing with outdoor animal activity across gardens, lawns, shrubs, yards, and landscaped spaces. Based in Johnson City, the business provides all-natural, biodegradable granular and spray repellents developed for specific animal-pest concerns rather than broad, one-size-fits-all nuisance control.Built around one animal problem at a time, EPIC Repellents keeps its product line focused instead of treating every outdoor nuisance the same. Deer, rabbits, moles, geese, snakes, skunks, voles, armadillos, iguanas, wild hogs, cats, and dogs create different damage patterns. Its categories, including Deer Scram Rabbit Scram , Mole Scram, and Scram for Dogs, help homeowners, retailers, landscapers, and pest-control professionals match the repellent to the animal behind the damage.For homeowners in and around Johnson City, outdoor damage can appear across vegetable gardens, ornamental displays, flowerbeds, lawns, shrubs, trees, mulch beds, food plots, and landscape edges. Different animals bring different trouble, including browsing, digging, burrowing, grazing, tunneling, nesting, and roaming. The company’s animal-specific product structure gives property owners a clearer way to review what is happening on the ground before choosing a repellent.Animal activity can shift as weather, food availability, habitat edges, and nearby development change. Deer may feed near planted borders, rabbits may move into gardens, and burrowing animals may disturb turf or root zones before the damage becomes easy to identify. By separating products by animal type, the company gives customers a practical starting point for seasonal planning, routine property checks, and treatment selection.Its research and development process begins with one target animal at a time. The company studies animal biology, habitat, range, diet, movement, environmental conditions, ingredient blends, biodegradable carriers, application methods, and treated-area duration before formulas move through testing. From its Johnson City business base, product information also references field work involving companies, scientists, universities, professional pest firms, landscaping firms, individual participants, and sites across nearly 20 states.Listed product formats give homeowners and professionals several ways to compare animal type, treated area, package size, and application style. Granular options include shaker, bag, pail, bucket, and small-packet sizes. Spray listings include ready-to-use Deer Scram and Rabbit Scram options in 32-ounce and one-gallon sizes. Product information also references all-natural ingredients, biodegradable carriers, Made in the USA production, and use around people, plants, pets, animals, and outdoor environments when label directions are followed.Seasonal property care often changes by region, landscape type, and surrounding environment. Deer browsing, rabbit feeding, mole tunneling, gopher burrowing, skunk digging, vole runway activity, goose presence, snake movement, and domestic animal concerns may appear in separate parts of a property. EPIC Repellents uses animal-specific naming and product organization to help homeowners, retailers, property-care teams, and pest-control professionals choose products with more direction.For home, garden, pest control, lawn care, and residential landscaping needs, the company’s product approach connects animal behavior with outdoor protection. In Johnson City, EPIC Repellents continues to present environmentally friendly animal repellent solutions for homeowners who want plant, lawn, yard, and landscape protection guided by animal-specific product development.Company Background:EPIC Repellents has operated for more than 20 years as a New York-based business. Its team studies animal behavior, ecology, safety, biodegradable carriers, application methods, field testing procedures, and material selection for animal-pest repellent development.Address: 100 Oakdale Rd, Johnson City, NY 13790, United StatesWebsite: https://www.epicrepellents.com/

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